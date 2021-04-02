What do you consider as the good old days? For us, watching television with our family was totally it. But not everyone will understand this, except of course, us 90s kid. We breathed and lived Indian TV shows no matter how much we ignore it now. It was a major part of our lives and there was no button to forward it.

Speaking of which, even if we didn't want to, we somehow ended up memorizing the theme songs of these shows more than our own text books. So, here are some popular Indian TV show theme songs we still remember word to word :

1. Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Any 90s kid wouldn't miss the subtle piano tune that started the theme music of this beloved show. Also, a special thanks to Mr. Bajaj for introducing us to our very desi version of George Clooney.

2. Kahiin Toh Hoga

After watching this show, all we wished for were 4 more sisters who'll be our BFFs and a boyfriend like Sujal Garewal (Rajeev Khandelwal)

3. Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi

The chirpy theme music just brought a smile to our faces no matter how shitty our day was. And Jassi was talking about body positivity way before all these social media influencers came into existance.

4. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki

This show's theme song alone taught us way too much about respecting our elders more than any school's education.

5. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Hand's down we legit got excited every day to watch Tulsi introduce us to all her family members and we're not even guilty about it.

6. Miley Jab Hum Tum

If Hollywood had High School Musical, we had Miley Jab Hum Tum. And yes, its theme song was as cool as the show.

7. Kitani Mohabbat hai

If you didn't imagine yourself singing the theme song to this show to your crush then were you even a 90s kid?

8. Dill Mill Gaye

We had no clue that doctors were so cool before we came across this show. We also didn't know that doctors were so hot before we got introduced to Dr Armaan Malik.

9. Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan

You'd be lying if you didn't admit that this was the first show you watched the minute you came back from school because your mother always had this on tv during lunch time.

10. Kaahin Kissii Roz

This show undoubtedly was one of a kind. It was an introduction to an spooky indian series much before we had humans turning into animals.

11. Kutumb

Gauri and Pratham's banter and childlike fights always kept us on our toes to see what pranks will they play next.

12. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

One of the most iconic shows till date. This show totally taught us alot about some middle class habits.

13. Left Right Left

This show was way ahead of its time. It didn't only introduce us to the Indian Military Academy life but had a theme song which coul've actualy qualified to be in a full-fledged movie.

14. Khichdi

Praful, what is? Despite the fact that the Khichdi family was refreshingly lovable, its theme song just lightened everyone's mood after a stressful day.

Which theme song took you back on that nostagia truck?