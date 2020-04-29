Irrfan Khan was a well-loved in India as well as across the world. The actor was one of the first few to become a success story in Hollywood. He made an impact globally, something very few actors have been able to achieve and did India proud.

From Life Of Pi to Slumdog Millionaire, here are all his International films that will be remembered:

1. A Mighty Heart

Screened at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival, this film starred Angelina Jolie in the lead role where she played the journalist Mariana Pearl who was kidnapped in Karachi. Irrfan made quite an impact as the Karachi Police Chief.

2. Life Of Pi

This Golden Globe and Academy Award nominated film had the actor playing the role of Pi as an adult. This film was a worldwide success and one of Irrfan's most loved performances.

3. The Namesake

Based on the novel of the same name by Jhumpa Lahiri, The Namesake starred the actor alongside Tabu, Kal Penn and Sahira Nair.

4. New York, I Love You

This American rom-com anthology had 11 short-stories. The actor starred opposite Natalie Portman in the story directed by Mira Nair.

5. Hisss

This adventure-horror film directed by Jennifer Chambers Lynch starred Mallika Sherawat in the lead role with Irrfan Khan playing the role of Inspector Vikram Gupta.

6. Slumdog Millionaire

This Academy Award winning film directed by Danny Boyle was an international success and had Irrfan playing a police officer.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man

Irrfan Khan played the role of Rajit Ratha in this superhero film. And though his role was small and he wasn't ready to take it on at first, his sons convinced him to become a part of the franchise.

8. The Song of Scorpions

A Hindi Swiss-French-Singaporean film, The Song of Scorpions stars Golshifteh Farahan in the lead role as a tribal woman who is learning the art of healing and Irrfan Khan as a camel leader who falls in love with her.

9. Jurassic World

Irrfan Khan played the role of Simon Masrani, the owner of Jurassic world in this fourth instalment of the Jurassic Park film series which also starred Chris Pratt and Nick Robinson.

10. Puzzle

This film about a stay-at-home mother who enters a puzzle solving competition premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. It starred Irrfan Khan as Robert, the lead's puzzle partner and love interest.

11. Inferno

This third and final instalment in the Robert Langdon film series stars Tom Hanks in the lead role with Irrfan Khan playing the role of Harry Sims, the head of The Consortium.

12. Tokyo Trial

Irrfan Khan played the role of Radhabinod Pal in this four-part historical drama Japanese mini-series depicting the International Military Tribunal for the Far East. This web-series, now on Netflix marked the digital debut of the actor.

13. The Warrior

This British Hindi-language film starred Irrfan Khan as Lafcadia, a warrior in Rajasthan who wants to give up his sword and work towards a life of peace.

14. The Darjeeling Limited

Irrfan Khan had a cameo in this Wes Anderson American-comedy starring Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman. The film revolved around the three brothers who decide to meet in India after their father's funeral.

Truly one of the finest actors we have ever had.