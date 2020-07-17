There are certain fictional characters whose sole purpose seems to be to annoy the hell out of other characters and the audience. These characters certainly fit the bill:

1. Arturo from Money Heist

Arturo has the same role in Money Heist that elaichi has in biryani - no role.

2. Joffrey Baratheon from Game of Thrones

Ramsay Bolton was just plain evil. Cersei Lannister was manipulative. But Joffrey Baratheon was not just cruel, but also an annoying brat who had more luxuries than common sense.

3. Prof. Sarai from Main Hoon Na

It wasn't just the spitting, though that's a lot for any student to go through. It was also his style of teaching that relied on belittling the students. We've all known, and hated, someone like him.

4. Ryan from The Office

I almost picked Andy, but he was actually a nice guy who made some objectionable choices. Unlike Ryan, who, despite hitting rock bottom due to his own mistakes, never stopped looking down on people. And IMO, smugness is far more annoying than weirdness, so Ryan wins over Dwight too!

5. Alan Harper from Two and Half Men

There is clingy and then there is Alan Harper. Even flour does not cling to your hands as much when you're kneading dough, as Alan clung to people and things for free stuff.

6. Chatur from 3 Idiots

Chatur reminded me of that school topper who would hide notes, claim to have never studied, and purposely rat out on competitors, just so he could retain his position of being a topper. Ugh!

7. Percy Weasley from The Harry Potter series

Okay, Prof. Umbridge is not annoying, but rather an example of how vile people misuse power. Percy Weasley, on the other hand, represents every teachers' pet, who oscillates between being self-righteous or grumpy.

8. Laxman from Waqt: The Race Against Time

I was sorely tempted to pick Nattu Bhai (Boman Irani) because of his tendency to always show-off. But Laxman and his incessant questions take the cake when it comes to being the most annoying character ever.

9. Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother

It's rare but there have been times when a show or movie's protagonist has been utterly unlikeable. Ted Mosby is that annoying, whiny protagonist that I just can't get myself to like, let alone relate with.

10. The Vulture from Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Every office has that one annoying, manipulative co-worker, who never works for a day in his life, but swoops in like a vulture and takes credit for your hard work, at the last moment.

11. Elena from The Vampire Diaries

Yet another protagonist who certainly did not deserve the magical gifts bestowed upon her, because she just couldn't enjoy them without creating a problem for someone, in some universe.

12. Frooti from Son Pari

I'm pretty sure Frooti's never-ending sob sessions and continuously shocked expressions were what first taught me what annoying meant.

13. DeeDee from Dexter

It's not just because I am a younger sibling that I find DeeDee annoying. It's also because she was a hyper-active, irritating elder sibling, who refused to respect her younger brother's privacy...like most elder siblings. *Sigh*

14. Jar Jar Binks from The Star Wars series

There is no way that all of his conversations and eagerness don't turn into miscommunications. Annoying and how!

Is there a character you'd add to the list? Let us know in the comments section below.