Whether it was the role of a crushworthy lover boy or a handsome spy, since 1981, Tom Cruise has graced our lives with several incredible movies. But even though his acting skills are perfection, one can't deny that his smouldering looks made women around the globe weak in their knees.   

via GIPHY

Even though at the age of 57, he still makes us giddy, young Tom Cruise was a piece of cake and no one can deny it. 

Source: Pinterest
Source: Pinterest
Source: Pnterest
Source: Pinterest

How is this man so effortlessly good looking? 

Source: Twitter
Source: People
Source: Twitter

Hello 911, can you take me to the time when these pictures were taken please? 

Source: Tumblr
Source: YouTube
Source: All Posters

And last but not the least, how can we even forget about his uniform-clad Top Gun days that still makes our heart skip a beat? 

Source: Empire
Source: Buy Movie Jackets

You're lying if you didn't have a poster of him back in the day. 

Source: Pinterest
Source: Pinterest

