Most of us finished binging Disney+ Hotstar's latest web series Aarya in a day and now have nothing more to watch. So here are a list of shows you should be watching next if you loved the fast-paced crime thriller.

1. Penoza

The original Dutch series that inspired Aarya has 5 seasons that you can binge-watch if you can't wait to see what happens next.

2. Illegal

This Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait and Akshay Oberoi starrer web-series follows the story of a lawyer who finds herself wrapped up in a case about capital punishment.

3. Delhi Crime

A web series based on the crime that took place in Delhi a few years ago, the show follows the officers who track down the perpetrators.

4. Special OPS

The series follows a cop trying to find a pattern between different terrorist attacks over a period of 19 years and link them all to a single person.

5. Paatal Lok

In this crime thriller, an inspector finds himself tangled in a high-profile case with connects to the underworld.

6. The Family Man

This Manoj Bajpai and Gul Panag starrer tells the story of a middle-class man who leads a secret life as a spy, without the knowledge of his family.

7. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side

This Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti crime-drama is centred around a serial killer who is obsessed with the idea of Asur and the Indian mythology around it.

8. How To Get Away With Murder

With 6 seasons out there, this story of a criminal defence lawyer and her students get tangled up in a murder is a must watch for all the crime-drama lovers out there.

9. Unbelievable

Based on a real life story, the show follows a young teen who was raped and the two female detectives who help uncover the truth.

10. Breathe

An officer finds himself conflicted when the most obvious suspect for a series of murders is a seemingly ordinary father. A father who is simply awaiting his son's turn on an organ transplant list.

11. The Raikar Case

When a family member dies and the possibility of suicide is ruled out, everyone in the family is a suspect for murder.

12. City Of Dreams

An assassination attempt on an MLA splits the family into two, as siblings fight for the political power their father can no longer harness.

13. Hostages

A doctor finds herself conflicted when she and her family are taken hostages by terrorists. And the only way to save them is to assassinate a political figure.

Are you ready to start?