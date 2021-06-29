South Indian cinema has a lot to offer, from intriguing storylines and brilliant cinematography to actors who manage to take our breath away. Here are 14 of our favourite stars from down south who we haven't stopped thinking about.

1. Neeraj Madhav

Neeraj Madhav most recently won hearts with his portrayal of Moosa Rahman in The Family Man. But before that, the actor has proven his talent in Malayalam films like Drishyam, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha and Oru Mexican Aparatha. He is also a rapper and dancer.

2. Samantha Akkineni

We loved her in The Family Man but before that, Samantha was a part of some brilliant Telugu and Tamil films including Super Deluxe and Oh! Baby.

3. Vijay Deverakonda

Having predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry, Vijay has given us peak crush material content in his films Geetha Govindam and Taxiwaala. Also, you can't stop simping him once you scroll through his Instagram.

4. Rashmika Mandanna

From Geetha Govindam to Sulthan and now Mission Majnu, Rashmika is expanding from Telugu and Tamil to the Hindi film industry and we can't wait to see more of her.

5. Pooja Hegde

Pooja has acted in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films over the years. Our favourites however remain Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

6. Rana Daggubati

Ever since we saw him for the first time in Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum to his latest call to fame, the Baahubali series, Rana Daggubati is a national crush we can't ever get over.

7. Tamannaah Bhatia

She has acted in many Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films over the years. Her latest web series, November Story came as a breath of fresh air and blew us away.

8. Fahadh Faasil

From Amen to North 24 Kaatham to Kumbalangi Nights and Super Deluxe, Fahadh has time and again proven that he is a force to be reckoned with.

9. Dulquer Salmaan

Though he has predominantly worked in Malayalam films, the actor has done movies in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. And has won our hearts with his endearing roles in movies like O Kadhal Kanmani, Charlie and Karwaan.

10. Roshan Mathew

He is a Malayalam star we all are glad we discovered in the pandemic, with films like C U Soon and Choked. We can't wait to see more of him.

11. Mahesh Babu

This 45-year-old Telugu actor refuses to age and his latest hit Sarileru Neekevvaru is enough proof.

12. Prithviraj Sukumaran

An actor, director, producer and playback singer, Prithviraj has been in the industry for over 19 years and has been a part of successful films in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu Cinema. If you aren't simping him yet, please watch Raavanan.

13. Siddharth

Having worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, who can forget this actor who won our hearts with Rang De Basanti and Bommarillu.

14. R. Madhavan

This one's a childhood crush we can never get over. He still lives rent free in our head as he did when Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein released.

Who's your favourite?