Cargo starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi has finally released on Netflix. Directed by Arati Kadav and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, this sci-fi film revolves around the story of a 'Rakshasa' called Prahastha.



He prepares people who have recently passed away for reincarnation. Later on, he is accompanied by Yuvishka, his assistant.



So, if you're thinking to watch this movie or not, here are a few tweets that might help you out.

Finished watching #Cargo

The dialogues are so catchy!

Story is so fresh & exclusive! Something never made, seen and explored before.@masseysahib & @battatawada I don't think we've to talk about acting when these two are together! Show stealers as usual!❤@NetflixIndia #Cargo pic.twitter.com/YbdGMWg6fb — Aayushi🎀 (@30Aayushi) September 9, 2020

#Cargo is now on Netflix. Do yourself a favour and watch it, it's one of the most unique and imaginative Indian films I've seen — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) September 9, 2020

#Cargo is another interesting attempt in Sci-Fi genre.

Could have been better at places IMO. However, mythological references coupled with beautiful performances by Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi Sharma makes it a decent watch. — Akash (@akispeaks) September 9, 2020

There is such a sense of melancholy that is beautifully indicated & also how humans are isolated. It is a brilliant commentary on loneliness & where we are heading with how we currently are. It will make you miss and cherish more - the love that you have in your life. #Cargo — Savar Suri (@SavarSuri) September 9, 2020

The special appearances! I literally screamed when I saw @ritwikbhowmikk sharing screen with Vikrant & Shweta! Three absolute favorites!❤@konkonas ma'am leaves an impact even in a few minutes of role!❤#RohanShah 🤩

What an amazing casting💜💜💜@NetflixIndia #Cargo pic.twitter.com/7Mf8srbZhV — Aayushi🎀 (@30Aayushi) September 9, 2020

#Cargo tries to question some important events of our life in its own way.

A good film.

I will not say a must-watch because there is symbolism involved which everybody will interpret differently.

At least you can give this one a try.

It will not disappoint you.



Out on #Netflix — Utkarsh Bhardwaj (@_ubhardwaj_) September 9, 2020

Just finished watching #Cargo by @AratiKadav on @NetflixIndia . Brilliant debut. What a wonderful leap this film is for Indian cinema! Not only the premise but the way loneliness & self-confidence are explored, is nice.

Small complaint : there should've been more 'angry' cargos. — Kunal Kushwah (@TheKunalKushwah) September 9, 2020

The movie uses humour to delve deeper into philosophical questions that are often asked but never or very rarely answered. It’s a clever twist to the reincarnation myth that exists in Hinduism#Cargo #netflix #SpaceShip @NetflixIndiahttps://t.co/ZFIjY8K84S — Sharath Vinoddas (@VinoddasSharath) September 9, 2020

#Cargo (2020, Hindi)

written and directed by Arati Kadav



great concept, great set-up, good actors wasted for idk what...?? pic.twitter.com/pMnmtdxG3a — morningstar ⚕️ (@vishwaskverma) September 9, 2020

Salman Khan Reference in #Cargo (2020)



A struggling actor from mumbai who have a dream to become Big star, died by catching fire during giving audition. Now his death soul wants to become a big star like SALMAN KHAN in his next life. pic.twitter.com/oQXARyWryP — Salman ki Soniya 👸 (@SoniyaS30596864) September 9, 2020

Review: #Cargo is a good way to start Indian sci-fi movie. Simple and creative. @NetflixIndia — Asang longs (@asang_longs) September 9, 2020

#cargo I am speechless the best Sci-Fi movie ever made in our country thumbs up to you @AratiKadav @battatawada & @masseysahib — jishnu khera (@khera_jishnu) September 9, 2020

#cargo boring and crap movie with weak storyline! 1⭐/5⭐. @NetflixIndia please improve your content quality. — rg (@_rgupta) September 9, 2020