Cargo starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi has finally released on Netflix. Directed by Arati Kadav and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, this sci-fi film revolves around the story of a 'Rakshasa' called Prahastha.
He prepares people who have recently passed away for reincarnation. Later on, he is accompanied by Yuvishka, his assistant.
Finished watching #Cargo
The dialogues are so catchy!
The dialogues are so catchy!

Story is so fresh & exclusive! Something never made, seen and explored before. Vikrant Massey & Shweta Tripathi I don't think we've to talk about acting when these two are together! Show stealers as usual!❤
#Cargo is now on Netflix. Do yourself a favour and watch it, it's one of the most unique and imaginative Indian films I've seen
#Cargo is another interesting attempt in Sci-Fi genre.
Could have been better at places IMO. However, mythological references coupled with beautiful performances by Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi Sharma makes it a decent watch.
There is such a sense of melancholy that is beautifully indicated & also how humans are isolated. It is a brilliant commentary on loneliness & where we are heading with how we currently are. It will make you miss and cherish more - the love that you have in your life. #Cargo
The special appearances! I literally screamed when I saw Ritwik Bhowmik sharing screen with Vikrant & Shweta! Three absolute favorites!❤ Konkona Sen ma'am leaves an impact even in a few minutes of role!❤ Rohan Shah 🤩

What an amazing casting💜💜💜
What an amazing casting💜💜💜@NetflixIndia #Cargo pic.twitter.com/7Mf8srbZhV
#Cargo tries to question some important events of our life in its own way.
A good film.
I will not say a must-watch because there is symbolism involved which everybody will interpret differently.
At least you can give this one a try.
It will not disappoint you.
Out on #Netflix
Just finished watching #Cargo by Arati Kadav on Netflix. Brilliant debut. What a wonderful leap this film is for Indian cinema! Not only the premise but the way loneliness & self-confidence are explored, is nice.
Small complaint : there should've been more 'angry' cargos.
The movie uses humour to delve deeper into philosophical questions that are often asked but never or very rarely answered. It's a clever twist to the reincarnation myth that exists in Hinduism #Cargo #netflix #SpaceShip
#Cargo (2020, Hindi)
written and directed by Arati Kadav
great concept, great set-up, good actors wasted for idk what...??
Salman Khan Reference in #Cargo (2020)
A struggling actor from mumbai who have a dream to become Big star, died by catching fire during giving audition. Now his death soul wants to become a big star like SALMAN KHAN in his next life.
Review: #Cargo is a good way to start Indian sci-fi movie. Simple and creative.
#cargo I am speechless the best Sci-Fi movie ever made in our country thumbs up to you Arati Kadav, Shweta Tripathi & Vikrant Massey
#cargo boring and crap movie with weak storyline! 1⭐/5⭐. Netflix please improve your content quality.
Really enjoyed watching #Cargo ; top work Arati Kadav 👍
& it was very refreshing to see Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi together. Look fwd to see more of them on screen.