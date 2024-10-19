One of the internet’s favourite guilty pleasures is back with its latest season and if all the drama, the glam, and the glitz were not enough, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives now features the age-old kalesh of Delhi vs Mumbai. In the latest season 3 titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, the show adds 3 new members to its lineup – Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, and as the name suggests they aren’t the wives of any Bollywood star.

You must know Riddhima, who’s the sister of Ranbir Kapoor and daughter of Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor, from her appearance on the Kapil Sharma show. Shalini is a design collector and philanthropist while Kalyani is an entrepreneur. However, don’t think for a moment that they are going to bring anything less for all that jazz you are tuning into this show for.

The old gang of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh returns in all their glitters and emotions. And if you thought you had seen the best of ‘Bollywood’ from the show’s title, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Saif Ali Khan make cameos in this with the usual suspects Gauri Khan and Karan Johar.

Here’s what the internet is saying about the show which is aspirational to some, cringe for many, and fun for most.

10 mins into #FabulousLivesVsBollywoodWives and I'm like WTF! I know it's my guilty pleasure watch. I know it's yuck. But this is ….. — Ginny (@Velvetyvirgo) October 18, 2024

I have a migraine and early work tomorrow after a late shift, but how to sleep without at least an episode of the absolute trash called Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 😐 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) October 18, 2024

5 episodes down this show is still cringe and useless but liked the new addition shalini passi

She have that sonam kapoor accent voice bt seems real sweetheart #FabulousLivesofbollywoodwives #shalinipassi @NetflixIndia — Sachi❤ (@SachiAngel2) October 19, 2024

the new additions aren’t working for me. The original cast already has so much established chemistry… why are we trying to change what’s working? #FabulousLivesVsBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/lybcyEOwhx — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) October 19, 2024

Ok! Let's get down to mindless vanity – Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives #season3 — Tina (@TinaRajan_) October 18, 2024

fabulous lives vs bollywood wives is so wack this season. — fay (@lidlbich) October 18, 2024

As much as I am the person who gives zero fucks abt bollywood movies and celebrities, some how I find fab lives of Bollywood wives so cool, I genuinely kinda love it and this season these new women added, I’m not v enthusiastic abt it😭😭😭 — anfalkhaliqqqq (@paaalanacult) October 18, 2024

I watched 2.5 episodes of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Probably one of those rare times i would agree with Shobha De, they are pretty vacuous. — AH (@TaciturnToast) October 18, 2024

I really didn’t think there was any room for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives to get any worse yet here we are — Chahat Chadha (@chahatkchadha) October 18, 2024

On #bollywoodwives #fabulouslives, #Riddhima is the most & perhaps the only insufferable one. She's insecure, loud, crass and a bully.



Rest are a fun #guiltypleasure watch. A few real moments and conversations too especially around Bombay ones.#FabulousLivesofbollywoodwives — Law and legality (@VisualCJS) October 18, 2024

There was no need to be so inhuman with #shalinipassi on #FabulousLivesVsBollywoodWives @NetflixIndia … Suddenly all Bollywood wives ( used to be fan of) looks like quintessential bullies . Mood off season.,, @neelamkothari @maheepkapoor — Shreya's Akhil🍁 (@ShreyaAkhil) October 19, 2024

started the new season of fabulous lives and i am obsessed with shalini passi! — madhu (@madhuakka) October 18, 2024

Shalini is that kid who wakes up and have different career dream

Daily

#FabulousLivesVsBollywoodWives — Kamal Kaur (@_kamaliiii) October 18, 2024

I was watching Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and this season, they introduced the Delhi wives too! 😭 And let me tell you, this Shalini passi ( wife of Delhi billionaire Sanjay passi) her entrance was so embarrassing, bro. Who dressed like this in delhi?😭 pic.twitter.com/mi6UxQrjPm — Harry Styles(✿◠‿◠) 🎀 (@VanshikaInStyle) October 18, 2024

