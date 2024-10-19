One of the internet’s favourite guilty pleasures is back with its latest season and if all the drama, the glam, and the glitz were not enough, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives now features the age-old kalesh of Delhi vs Mumbai. In the latest season 3 titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, the show adds 3 new members to its lineup – Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, and as the name suggests they aren’t the wives of any Bollywood star.
You must know Riddhima, who’s the sister of Ranbir Kapoor and daughter of Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor, from her appearance on the Kapil Sharma show. Shalini is a design collector and philanthropist while Kalyani is an entrepreneur. However, don’t think for a moment that they are going to bring anything less for all that jazz you are tuning into this show for.
The old gang of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh returns in all their glitters and emotions. And if you thought you had seen the best of ‘Bollywood’ from the show’s title, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Saif Ali Khan make cameos in this with the usual suspects Gauri Khan and Karan Johar.
Here’s what the internet is saying about the show which is aspirational to some, cringe for many, and fun for most.
We feel it’s saif to say you don’t need to look elsewhere for gossip this weekend.