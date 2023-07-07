This weekend brings the release of another brand-new biographical drama, Tarla.

The movie revolves around a woman who wishes to do something she loves with her whole heart – cooking. From being ‘just a wife’ to a legendary chef, the movie showcases her struggles and her inspiring journey of self-worth.

Directed by Piyush Gupta, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Huma S Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi, Amarjeet Singh and Purnendu Bhattacharya, to name a few.

Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, have a quick read before streaming the movie:

Watched #Tarla on @ZEE5India and loved it thoroughly. @humasqureshi and @sharibhashmi portrayed the husband-wife dynamics on various stages of life, career & parenthood so well. The film has hope, warmth, positivity & above all, love.

Fresh and feel-good. Fabulous ❤️#TarlaOnZee5 — Chinmay (@justsayingit100) July 7, 2023

#tarla has probably the best act by #humaquereshi till date as she gets a meaty role but the film is moderately scrumptious with its screenplay and settings ….nevertheless its entertains while it lasts . One time worth a watch . I'm going with 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cwSTPUbDe3 — Rishi Raj Reviewzzzzz (@RishiRa02716150) July 7, 2023

And after watching this I can truly truly relate this to my mom. Can't express my feelings in words .Thanks a lot for this movie @humasqureshi Mam — Sahil Garg (@sahil_july) July 3, 2023

The climax scene where your character Naleen read out the letter to #Tarla was excellent ❤️

What a gem you are sir. — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) July 7, 2023

Watched #Tarla and it’s a beautiful beautiful beautiful heartwarming story.@humasqureshi you were magical as Tarla. Loved it. @sharibhashmi you as a supporting husband wow wow wow

I wish every woman gets a husband like Nalin Dalal



Loved the movie and it’s a must watch ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — MovieBuff (@moviebuff2023) July 7, 2023

#TarlaOnZee5 is like a SWEET DISH, with some sprinkle of sour and spicy taste. Inspirring story & A tribute to the legacy of #TarlaDalal.

Can watch with friends and family this weekend 😍@humasqureshi @sharibhashmi 👍💯

My #Review 👇https://t.co/bWqsTG0A21#trala @ZEE5India — Ritesh Ranjan (@ritsrr) July 6, 2023

i wanna scream to people to watch this film. especially for sharib hashmi. the man is gold https://t.co/QTMj9YyRRm — aired ani (@oh_defoof) June 6, 2023

Yes and we live to watch these moments of entertainment😃👀❤️ — Tata Play Binge (@TataPlayBinge) June 27, 2023

Sharib Bhai, you're such a lively human being. Always love to watch your work ♥️✨ — Vivek Shukla (@vivek_uoa) June 4, 2023

Grab that bucket of popcorn and stream the movie now!