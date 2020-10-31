Based on the evil practice of female infanticide, the film Kaali Khuhi starring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Misra, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riva Arora is finally out on Netflix.
You can’t solve curses with sledgehammers. Don’t believe us? Here’s proof.#KaaliKhuhi pic.twitter.com/l1qYsJUEBd— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 31, 2020
So, if you're thinking about whether to watch this movie or not, here are a few twitter reviews that might help you.
Moody, atmospheric and taut. This #KaaliKhuhi deserves a watch. Plus it's only 90 minutes long. Make some time for it this weekend. @ankupande— Premal (@Predesai) October 31, 2020
Who is approving projects at #netflixindia ? #KaaliKhuhi is as bad as it gets.. wowww! Such a major waste of time and Shabana Azmi like how.... #bollywood #movieopinion #Halloweenwatch #disappointing pic.twitter.com/OeJD43LUN3— Human first (@breathemovies) October 31, 2020
The ending of #KaaliKhuhi— JAPPY (@Jaaaaaappy) October 30, 2020
I cried 😭😭😭💔💔💔
It was so beautiful.. I just can’t even pic.twitter.com/4lP7vAiTSI
Good story, promising start but boring 2nd half and confusing ending! #KaaliKhuhi— Sachin Balachandra (@Sachinovic) October 31, 2020
#KaaliKhuhi on @NetflixIndia is utterly wastage of time. Felt contaminated after watching that bogus 1.30 hours of depressing stuff. Honest reviews 💩— Rythem Kaushik (@RythemKaushik) October 30, 2020
@NetflixIndia what made you make a movie like #KaaliKhuhi ? What a waste of time and energy. Did not understand one bit.— Priyesh Raj (@PriyeshRaj8) October 30, 2020
When a favourite genre #horror & a favourite actress @AzmiShabana come together, it ought to be watched first day 😊#kaalikhuhi tonight ! @terriesamundra @satyadeepmisra pic.twitter.com/WeUjQG4KM3— Bhavna (@bhavnatalkies) October 30, 2020
I quite liked #KaaliKhuhi. A no frills horror on homicidal societal practices. Best part is the lack of expositions.— Amrita (@_Hinkypunk_) October 30, 2020
And the cinematography! Uff! *chef's kisses*
#kaalikhuhi - you can skip it and save two hours. Important subject, ridiculous execution. How disappointing. #Netflix— Kaveri (@Mehitabel_Delhi) October 30, 2020
@iamsanjeeda— krishni keith (@Krishni86989532) October 29, 2020
❤️❤️❤️❤️This will be amazing too like taish ..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#KaaliKhuhi https://t.co/ytkIKIGl6Y
#KaaliKhuhi is dark twisted tale of Karma catching up with a small punjab village and its people. Directed by @terriesamundra its got the perfect sense of eerie throughout the 91 min runtime with @AzmiShabana at the helm with her unibrow'ed masterful screen presence. 7/10 from me— Dewang Trivedi (@DewangT) October 26, 2020
#KaaliKhuhi in theatre would've been much better, (this may be just me)I was distracted at home while watching,so dark room or a night watch is highly recommended for best experience @MumbaiFilmFest#KaaliKhuhiAtMAMI #NetflixIndia @terriesamundra @ankupande @shrishtiarya 👍— Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) October 26, 2020
2 years post the iconic Tumbbad, we see it's growing influence on Indian film industry. Cinematography, Background score, low tone husky dialogues...— Rroshan (@iamRroshan) October 16, 2020
First Bulbbul, now Kaali khuhi..#KaaliKhuhi
it stars #ShabanaAzmi enough reason to watch, for she is elevates even the most mediocre script to good and the good one to excellent. so #Kaalikhuhi is ensured excellence way or the other. Looking forward to it.— Nuveira (@nuveirahasan) October 7, 2020