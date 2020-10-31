Based on the evil practice of female infanticide, the film Kaali Khuhi starring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Misra, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riva Arora is finally out on Netflix.

So, if you're thinking about whether to watch this movie or not, here are a few twitter reviews that might help you.

Moody, atmospheric and taut. This #KaaliKhuhi deserves a watch. Plus it's only 90 minutes long. Make some time for it this weekend. @ankupande — Premal (@Predesai) October 31, 2020

The ending of #KaaliKhuhi

I cried 😭😭😭💔💔💔

It was so beautiful.. I just can’t even pic.twitter.com/4lP7vAiTSI — JAPPY (@Jaaaaaappy) October 30, 2020

Good story, promising start but boring 2nd half and confusing ending! #KaaliKhuhi — Sachin Balachandra (@Sachinovic) October 31, 2020

#KaaliKhuhi on @NetflixIndia is utterly wastage of time. Felt contaminated after watching that bogus 1.30 hours of depressing stuff. Honest reviews 💩 — Rythem Kaushik (@RythemKaushik) October 30, 2020

@NetflixIndia what made you make a movie like #KaaliKhuhi ? What a waste of time and energy. Did not understand one bit. — Priyesh Raj (@PriyeshRaj8) October 30, 2020

I quite liked #KaaliKhuhi. A no frills horror on homicidal societal practices. Best part is the lack of expositions.

And the cinematography! Uff! *chef's kisses* — Amrita (@_Hinkypunk_) October 30, 2020

#kaalikhuhi - you can skip it and save two hours. Important subject, ridiculous execution. How disappointing. #Netflix — Kaveri (@Mehitabel_Delhi) October 30, 2020

#KaaliKhuhi is dark twisted tale of Karma catching up with a small punjab village and its people. Directed by @terriesamundra its got the perfect sense of eerie throughout the 91 min runtime with @AzmiShabana at the helm with her unibrow'ed masterful screen presence. 7/10 from me — Dewang Trivedi (@DewangT) October 26, 2020

#KaaliKhuhi in theatre would've been much better, (this may be just me)I was distracted at home while watching,so dark room or a night watch is highly recommended for best experience @MumbaiFilmFest#KaaliKhuhiAtMAMI #NetflixIndia @terriesamundra @ankupande @shrishtiarya 👍 — Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) October 26, 2020

2 years post the iconic Tumbbad, we see it's growing influence on Indian film industry. Cinematography, Background score, low tone husky dialogues...



First Bulbbul, now Kaali khuhi..#KaaliKhuhi — Rroshan (@iamRroshan) October 16, 2020