This weekend brings the release of another brand-new mystery thriller, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, on SonyLIV.

Based on Agatha Christie’s The Sittaford Mystery, the show focuses on Charulata ‘Charlie’ Chopra (Wamiqa Gabbi) who visits her fiancé’s Jimmy Nautiyal (Vivaan Shah) hometown after he is accused of murder, to find out the truth.

The show also features Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles.

Here’s what the audience thought of the show:

Charlies in Vishal Bhardwaj's work:

1. Charlie in Kaminey

2. Charlie in #CharlieChopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley

3. Oye Boy Charlie song in Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola pic.twitter.com/Zh0bOQF1FU — Pankaj Sachdeva (@sachdeva_pankaj) September 27, 2023

#CharlieChopra S1 is adaptation of Agatha Christie novel. Set in solang valley the place itself plays huge part in setting the atmosphere. Wamiqa in

Fleabag/Enola holmes crossover performance is excellent. Kind of wanders sometimes but still a decent murder mystery pic.twitter.com/DYjvFPqlJz — Minato (@yellovflash) September 27, 2023

"Charlie Chopra: The Mystery of Solang Valley" disappoints with a lackluster plot and uninspired execution. Despite a beautiful setting, the film fails to engage. Performances are earnest but can't save it. A missed opportunity for this mystery thriller. #Review #CharlieChopra — Jus (@WandererUser) September 27, 2023

Now we have an Indian #HerculePoirot #CharlieChopra murder mystery worth binging this weekend @GabbiWamiqa another great performance in the role of a detective.. funny and smart.. 👏👏🔥💥 — Đ Páțřïżîø (@Patrizio_777) September 27, 2023

1. My Halloween watch started with #CharlieChopra which I binged in one sitting.Wamiqa Gabbi is an absolute force in this & she makes the show truly standout. Also,I am a sucker for whodunnits & this is definitely one of the good ones.Perfect for a lazy night in ! #AgathaChristie pic.twitter.com/9m3vjaB45F — ZazuKaBaba (@lazybanz) September 27, 2023

Series #CharlieChopra sequencing of the scenes is brilliant.



A crime thriller from the mountains.



Not bad.



7/10 — Mishab Bin Hamza E (@MishabHamza) September 26, 2023

#charliechopra is #VishalBhardwaj at his worst a colossal disappointed — cinemalover (@YadhavDr42304) September 26, 2023

The intro theme reminded me of #SherlockHolmes #charliechopra — Đ Páțřïżîø (@Patrizio_777) September 26, 2023

Anchored by a confident #WamiqaGabbi, #CharlieChopra is a #MurderMystery that the mother of murder mysteries, #AgathaChristie, would be proud of. The dark, foreboding milieu is offset by sardonic banter amongst a game supporting cast, who play their roles to the T, with… pic.twitter.com/GuPgGpTWvQ — Russel Olaf D'Silva (@Russel_Olaf) September 26, 2023

Lara Dutta is emblematic of the complete woman – unapologetic about being herself amidst conventional role calls… @LaraDutta on #CharlieChopra &The Mystery of Solang Valley and work-life balance @masalauae https://t.co/Z7s9xTH8hX — Farhana Farook (@FarhanaFarook) September 23, 2023

Wamiqa Gabbi, who was impressive in Modern Love Chennai, is even more splendid in Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley (SonyLiv). But this adaptation of Christie's by Vishal Bhardwaj is a bit underwhelming otherwise. The man is better off with Shakespearean take-offs. — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) September 27, 2023

Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley, Bharadwaj's take on The Sittaford Mystery dropped last night on @SonyLIV, and I binged.

It's great fun. Wamiqa Gabbi is a feisty Emily Trefusis, Lara Dutta's debut on OTT as Mrs. Willett is assured and sensitive, …@saugatam pic.twitter.com/JEomvSluW2 — jashodharachakraborti যশোধরা (@jashodhara3) September 27, 2023

This looks both, interesting and intriguing!