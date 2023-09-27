This weekend brings the release of another brand-new mystery thriller, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, on SonyLIV.
Based on Agatha Christie’s The Sittaford Mystery, the show focuses on Charulata ‘Charlie’ Chopra (Wamiqa Gabbi) who visits her fiancé’s Jimmy Nautiyal (Vivaan Shah) hometown after he is accused of murder, to find out the truth.
The show also features Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles.
Here’s what the audience thought of the show:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
This looks both, interesting and intriguing!
Top picks for you
EntertainmentAaliyah Jainabout 2 months ago | 1 min read