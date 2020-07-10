The Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen starrer web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows just released on Amazon Prime Video and has quickly become a crowd favourite. The show follows the journey of a couple who will do anything to get their kidnapped daughter back, and that includes killing people. 

Source: Amazon Prime Video

Twitter is hailing praises for the 12-episode web series that is totally binge-able. 

Watch the trailer here:

Looks like our weekend is sorted! 