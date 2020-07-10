The Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen starrer web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows just released on Amazon Prime Video and has quickly become a crowd favourite. The show follows the journey of a couple who will do anything to get their kidnapped daughter back, and that includes killing people.
Twitter is hailing praises for the 12-episode web series that is totally binge-able.
Half way through #BreatheIntoTheShadows @PrimeVideoIN and all I can say now is - This has THE BEST interval point ever that I have ever seen for a web series.— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 9, 2020
The twist is gonna SHOCK you, and how! Can’t wait to wrap this in a jiffy.
So far, Season 2 has gone one level up!
Just finished #BreatheIntoTheShadows and I must say Mr. Avinash Sabarwal you have nailed it. This is best performance of @juniorbachchan till date. Specially the way he switch in the climax scene or the way he broke in first episode. Mind blowing on #AB. @TheAmitSadh Awesome !— Vaibhav Bhardwaj (@Vbhardwaj08) July 10, 2020
#BreatheIntoTheShadows proves that if the writing is good then actors do not matter not so great performances apart from supporting cast and @TheAmitSadh but gripping. One of the finest thriller very few lose connects. well done writers.— Vocal For Local (@Archician) July 10, 2020
I'm only 1 episode into #Breathe2 and I really don't know why we haven't given @juniorbachchan the credit he deserves. He's a phenomenal actor. Same goes for #AmitSadh. Both are actors I'd pay to watch on screen but aren't spoken enough about! Absolutely frikkin' brilliant!— Nikhita Kini (@SocialGrumpy) July 10, 2020
Have started binge watching #BreatheIntoTheShadows its an edge-of-the-seat thriller, with twists and turns every ten minutes 🔥— Neha Mishra (@NehaMishra95) July 10, 2020
Episode 4 ending gave goosebumps 😍 can't wait to watch remaining episodes 💗 @mayankvsharma @juniorbachchan @BreatheAmazon @PrimeVideoIN #Breathe2 ♥️
In most probabilities #BreatheIntoTheShadows is a downgrade from #Breathe season 1. R Madhavan did a really fantastic job to build this franchise. @juniorbachchan, sorry boss not upto the mark.— Renowned Non-Cricketer (@cirkettfan) July 10, 2020
Saw first episode ! Intense, Gripping and keeps you hooked...❤️😊@juniorbachchan is back with a BANGGGG..Damn that breakdown scene in police station...Fab👌🏻 #BreatheIntoTheShadows #Breathe2— Aayushi (@Aayushis1234) July 9, 2020
Completed #BreatheIntoTheShadows in one go starting from Midnight... @juniorbachchan is terrific and owns the show, can't say more that'll be a spoiler🤭..@TheAmitSadh with that agression seems a perfect cop..@MenenNithya as a helpless mother makes us cry at times.— Kumar Vishwas (@kunbelievablev) July 10, 2020
#Breathe2 completed watching 6 episodes . What a series . Very much impressed with the content . Will be watching other 6 episodes tomorrow . Major twist broke in 5th episode . Don't miss— avinash ummalaneni (@1stday1stshow2) July 9, 2020
#BreatheIntoTheShadowsReview: @vikramix' @Abundantia_Ent's #BreatheIntoTheShadows has a fresh cast, a riveting script, the grandiose look and several thrilling moments to take you on a joyride. @BreatheAmazon has all it takes to appeal to an avid viewer. An absolute must watch!— Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) July 10, 2020
Just completed watching #BreatheIntoTheShadows 1st episode..it was so gripping..Can't wait to complete the rest of the episodes quickly..Every1 was superb🔥 @TheAmitSadh #BreatheIntoTheShadowsReview #FirstDayFirstStream @PrimeVideoIN@BreatheAmazon @juniorbachchan @MenenNithya pic.twitter.com/c4aGpprQUG— Ankita ⚽🏏🤙🤙 (@anki_5882) July 10, 2020
Thriller and Suspense, wat a masterpiece Thank you for making it! Direction and script plays major role! while watching the series my feet’s were colder than ice 🤪😂 success and love to the team!! 🙏 Must watch #BreatheIntoTheShadows— Rudramahi (@rudramahiwadje) July 10, 2020
#BreatheIntoTheShadows was made just to prove diff between talent of @ActorMadhavan and @juniorbachchan . It’s very dumb to first raise bar of acting with @ActorMadhavan and then fall to @juniorbachchan . Thank god I can review both Season separately on IMDB.— RANJAN KUMAR JHA (@its_ranjankumar) July 10, 2020
#BreatheIntoTheShadows Chillingly dwelling deeper into the study of the good, bad and evil human nature on different people. Steers original concept with mythological and philosophical overtones on evil, human sins and nature.Penetrates further and explores ‘third’ human in us.— Madhusudan Thakkar (@madhusudan41) July 10, 2020
