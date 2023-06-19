After years of anticipation, the new season of Netflix’s Black Mirror has finally been released, and well, there are mixed opinions. For the previous five seasons, we had viewed the series as a dramatic lense to a distant dystopian reality our excessive dependence on technology can unleash.

From Netflix Black Mirror S3 E2 | IMDb

The new season portrays the same very differently. The ruthless human choices and not technology is the main villain. Here are 14 tweets you should read before you decide whether to watch the series.

Netflix really dropped a Black Mirror episode about reading your contracts and understanding publicity rights. pic.twitter.com/THuK79ldNp — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) June 19, 2023

that's pretty cool — jia (@okayjia_) June 19, 2023

Black Mirror S6 was incredibly mid lol and like I said before, only the British episodes were worth watching… oh and the Joan episode. — Ash (@theashrb) June 19, 2023

Reflecting on the cultural impact of streaming and media is still TECHNOLOGY. Is it not a reflection of the advancement of the industry in the past 10-20 years? It is still black mirror like.. — I’ll be beautiful for you every Thursday (@vxvxlove) June 18, 2023

The new season of Black Mirror is good but nothing is touching the early seasons, these 3 episodes specifically pic.twitter.com/B9vRuXDkDe — 🖤 Samwise 🐲 (@misamthropist) June 18, 2023

i just realised it’s called “Black Mirror” because when you turn your phone off, the screen becomes of a black mirror… pic.twitter.com/dEa0UCf2VT — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) June 18, 2023

GET RID OF FAMOUS PPL IN SHOWS LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/vJ71Hep80n — Jesiah (@imjesiah) June 18, 2023

Black mirror was supposed to be about the dystopian potential of tomorrow’s technology. Now it’s turned into an adults modern day goosebumps. Disappointing. — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) June 18, 2023

One of the main reasons it’s hard discussing the series with some people. Just like the Twilight Zone, Black Mirror is about the human condition, technology is just the lense that’s chosen to view it through, not the focal point. https://t.co/SYE0si4Ibi — Smash Brandi’s Cooch (@LongLiveLalo) June 19, 2023

The beautiful thing abt Black Mirror is that it’s truly a collection of short films.

So even if you don’t care for the story you can’t deny the cinematography, sound design, staging or even the costuming et.



WHAT A BRILLIANT SERIES! — jiggly puff (@jordanlhr_) June 17, 2023

Forcing myself to finish season 6 of black mirror even tho its ass pic.twitter.com/UuWUQkuUFm — ☆ AL ☆ (@harrietswig) June 19, 2023

black mirror season 6 spoilers no context pic.twitter.com/mU3Izjq1so — lauren (@lrayeg) June 18, 2023

just binged the new season of black mirror- i feel like we deserved at least 10 episodes… pic.twitter.com/EvsCHwNdru — A (@amlstw) June 17, 2023

still thinking about the Demon 79 episode of Black Mirror. they really ate that one pic.twitter.com/7roSiGtIV7 — paul (@paulswhtn) June 18, 2023

