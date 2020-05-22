With an amazing cast starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav and Swanand Kirkire, Ghoomketu has finally released on Zee5.
So, if you're wondering whether to make this movie a part of your Friday movie night, here are some reviews that might help you make that decision.
#Ghoomketu #GhoomketuOnZEE5 is bad such a crappy story faded acting and bad editing..feel like cheated— MC_Rowdy (@MCRowdy2) May 22, 2020
Nawaz is an overrated actor Jai Ho leftists media ki
Nawaz is monotonous same type of acting same dialogue delivery same body language need 360' degree change now
#Ghoomketu— Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) May 22, 2020
Try to be a writer struggle in his lyf thinkng Way of writing & thinkng of bollywood story all amazing frm @Nawazuddin_S sir
I felt the best chrctr is Santo Bua & Dadda I loving it@iraginikhanna looking cute@anuragkashyap72 as a police was outstanding@ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/zYlKcZ9uOm
👍👍👍Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap's film is a must-watch for 70s Bollywood fans #comedy #Ghoomketu @anuragkashyap72 @Nawazuddin_S pic.twitter.com/UJVPZLWyPS— ROHIT SUBHASH DUBEY (@RohitDubey__) May 22, 2020
@ZEE5Premium #Ghoomketu wastage of time advantage of digital platform is not cry for ticket refund @Nawazuddin_S @amitabh just watch #theliftboy best cinema to watch at @NetflixIndia— tushar sharma (@tusharsharmaid) May 22, 2020
#Ghoomketu ⭐⭐ One star for @Nawazuddin_S and another star for his Buwa. Only these two factors in the movie. Weak script,boring storytelling and unfunny comedy,forceful. Nothing new except our own @Nawazuddin_S . Even there is nothing in the movie,he shines. @ZEE5India— Sujan KD (@iamsujankd) May 22, 2020
#Ghoomketu There is nothing the slightest bit comic about this project, which is wrong-headed in just about every department." — @anuragkashyap72 @Nawazuddin_S ...— Wadhwa (@Wadhwa2603) May 22, 2020
Just watched #Ghoomketu On #ZEE5 I loved it. Sir you are fantastic and dada and bua I loved your character. pic.twitter.com/K0lC6CWHgg— Durgesh Patel (@Durgesh05239023) May 21, 2020
#FinalVerdict: ENTERTAINING.— Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) May 21, 2020
Rating:⭐️⭐️⭐️#GhoomketuReview: Director @mahonawala's #Ghoomketu succeeds in entertaining you from start to end. It is abundantly rich in humour and most importantly, has the right set of actors to carry off those roles with aplomb. It's a joyride! pic.twitter.com/1FHfReENLn
#MOVIEREVIEW #ghoomketu is DISAPPOINTING... POOR SCREENPLAY AND POOR EDITING ALONG WITH POOR ACTING BY SIDE ACTORS IS UNBEARABLE... NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUE IS THE ONLY #POSITIVE IN THE MOVIE ALONG WITH BACHAN SIR'S CAMEO. #GHOOMKETU IS COMPLETELY AVOIDABLE— Anant (@Anant_10) May 22, 2020
#Ghoomketu Pushpendra Nath Misra‘s direction is fine only in a couple of sequences. In most parts, the film has no proper flow. Also, it pains to see he had such great characters and the setting of cinema. But he just lets it go https://t.co/ej0Gtu2nXH— Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) May 22, 2020
#Ghoomketu Another dud on the Streaming platform .who makes these films and who watches them? Even if you are Corona bored don't waste your time on this . O stars— SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) May 22, 2020
#Ghoomketu is a different movie, a satirical take on Bollywood.— Puru (@kala_rang) May 22, 2020
Loved the way makers narrated the story.
If you want to watch something different with quirky comedy, do watch #GhoomketuOnZEE5
Dear @mahonawala Thank you so much for giving us #Ghoomketu. It is wonderfully made. @Nawazuddin_S has literally made my #QuarantineLife worth enjoying. Loved this film. @FuhSePhantom @ZEE5India. Good to see @anuragkashyap72 Sir in this funny role.♥️♥️😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/DCrv9u2Pu2— Rathish Nair🇮🇳 (@manny5561) May 22, 2020
#GhoomketuOnZEE5 #Review— स्वदेशी Apurva (@Apurva79440674) May 22, 2020
Ghoomketu is a clueless montage of some unfunny moments served as comedy. There’s not a single reason why I’ll recommend this to anyone unless I don’t loathe them..
Waste of talent of some magnificent actors @Nawazuddin_S @meinilaarun @RichaChadha
