Have you ever watched a film and been blown away by how well the actors grasped the role they were supposed to be playing? Here is a list of our favourite roles, where we couldn't tell the actors and the IRL inspirations apart.

1. Farhan Akhtar in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' As Milkha Singh

2. Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju' as Sanjay Dutt

3. Prosenjit Chatterjee in 'Gumnaami' as Subhas Chandra Bose

4. Eddie Redmayne in 'The Theory of Everything' as Stephen Hawking

5. Joaquin Phoenix in 'Walk the Line' as Johnny Cash

6. Ben Kingsley in 'Gandhi' as Mahatma Gandhi

7. Ashton Kutcher in 'Jobs' as Steve Jobs

8. Rami Malek in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' as Freddie Mercury

9. Diljit Dosanjh in 'Soorma' as Sandeep Singh

10. Randeep Hooda in 'Sarbjit' as Sarabjit Singh Attwal

11. Robert Downey Jr. in 'Chaplin' as Charlie Chaplin

12. Randeep Hooda in 'Main Aur Charles' as Charles Sobhraj

13. Sonam Kapoor in 'Neerja' as Neerja Bhanot

14. Morgan Freeman in 'Invictus' as Nelson Mandela

15. Adrien Brody in 'Midnight In Paris' as Salvador Dali

