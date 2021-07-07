There are a few classic Bollywood movies that we just end up loving more every time we watch them. Over the years, these movies have almost turned into a cult, garnering a huge fanbase.

But who says that all of us have to love them? I mean, it hurts to even think about it but there are a few who disagree.

For instance, we found a Reddit thread of people sharing some cult classic Bollywood movies that they don't like at all. And, I don't know how to take this anymore.



1. "HAHK (Hum Aapke Hain Koun). I couldn't sit through HAHK. It's like a saas-bahu serial on steroids." - samfisher999

2. "Chandini. It felt like a stereotypical Rishi Kapoor love story he did at the time." - openingMinute09

3. "KKHH (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) - don't understand the hype. Feels cringy, stretched, and over the top. Haven't watched since I watched it the first time, nor do I plan to." - laudalahsan

4. "Sholay. I get so bored watching it." - aventador52

6. "K3G. It's too melodramatic for me and I don't find Kareena Kapoor's Poo to be iconic." - StuckInDreams

7. "Andaz Apna Apna! I never watched it when I was in school/college and when I recently watched it, couldn’t bear it for a sec." - MummaBear1904

8. "Hera Pheri" - shabammmmm

10. "ZNMD." - mrsraerae

11. "Dharam veer" - senor_zanjeer

12. "Devdas - how is this considered good?" - yeloepolkadotbikini

13. "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Ek hi baar dekhi, dobaara dekhne ka katai irada nahin hai." - drigamcu

14. "Is Rockstar cult? I don't get the appeal of the movie and Ranbir was quite average. The music is great though." - ParticularTourist893

15. "Dhamaal" - xaxophone78

I don't feel the same after going through this.