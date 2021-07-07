There are a few classic Bollywood movies that we just end up loving more every time we watch them. Over the years, these movies have almost turned into a cult, garnering a huge fanbase.

But who says that all of us have to love them? I mean, it hurts to even think about it but there are a few who disagree.

via GIPHY

For instance, we found a Reddit thread of people sharing some cult classic Bollywood movies that they don't like at all. And, I don't know how to take this anymore. 

1. "HAHK (Hum Aapke Hain Koun). I couldn't sit through HAHK. It's like a saas-bahu serial on steroids." - samfisher999 

Source: https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/bollywood/story/throwback-thursday-salman-and-madhuri-s-hum-aapke-hain-koun-is-a-complete-90s-bollywood-entertainer-1708481-2020-08-06

2. "Chandini. It felt like a stereotypical Rishi Kapoor love story he did at the time." - openingMinute09 

Source: Bollywood Bubble

3. "KKHH (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) - don't understand the hype. Feels cringy, stretched, and over the top. Haven't watched since I watched it the first time, nor do I plan to." - laudalahsan 

Source: Economics Times

4. "Sholay. I get so bored watching it." - aventador52

Source: India Today

5. "DDLJ" - sharker78 

Source: Express Archive Photo/ The Indian Express

6. "K3G. It's too melodramatic for me and I don't find Kareena Kapoor's Poo to be iconic." - StuckInDreams 

Source: The Indian Express

7. "Andaz Apna Apna! I never watched it when I was in school/college and when I recently watched it, couldn’t bear it for a sec." - MummaBear1904 

Source: Telegrapgh India

8. "Hera Pheri" - shabammmmm

Source: Hindustan Times

9. "Pakeezah." - Sonia_Satoh

Source: Mumbai Mirror

10. "ZNMD." - mrsraerae 

Source: The Indian Express

11. "Dharam veer" - senor_zanjeer 

Source: Nav Bharat Times

12. "Devdas - how is this considered good?" - yeloepolkadotbikini 

Source: Deccan Chronicle

13. "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Ek hi baar dekhi, dobaara dekhne ka katai irada nahin hai." - drigamcu

Source: Decider

14. "Is Rockstar cult? I don't get the appeal of the movie and Ranbir was quite average. The music is great though." - ParticularTourist893 

Source: India TV News

15. "Dhamaal" - xaxophone78

Source: Indian Meme Templates

I don't feel the same after going through this. 