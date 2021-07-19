The world, especially the entertainment industry, is quick to brush aside women after a certain age, boxing them in stereotypes, relegating them to stock characters, and slowly but surely retiring them from the spotlight. 

But, with their stunning screen presence and memorable performances, these brilliant actresses proved talent and beauty is everlasting:

1. Zohra Sehgal

Source: YourStory

2. Surekha Sikri

Source: The News Minute

3. Suhasini Mulay

Source: Zee5

4. Farrukh Jafar

Source: Indian Express

5. Kamlesh Gill

Source: afaqs

6. Waheeda Rehman

Source: India Today

7. Neena Gupta

Source: India TV News

8. Dimple Kapadia 

9. Ratna Pathak Shah

Source: Deccan Herlad

10. Shabana Azmi

Source: DNA India

11. Sushma Seth

Source: http://macfaq.info/

12. Sharmila Tagore

Source: matrubhumi

13. Rekha

Source: HeadlineEnglish

14. Zeenat Aman

Source: TOI

15. Deepti Naval

Source: inshorts

Now that's what you call being young at heart! 