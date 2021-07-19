The world, especially the entertainment industry, is quick to brush aside women after a certain age, boxing them in stereotypes, relegating them to stock characters, and slowly but surely retiring them from the spotlight.

But, with their stunning screen presence and memorable performances, these brilliant actresses proved talent and beauty is everlasting:

1. Zohra Sehgal

2. Surekha Sikri

3. Suhasini Mulay

4. Farrukh Jafar

5. Kamlesh Gill

6. Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman talks about hosting a wildlife photography exhibition - (For global wildlife news, download WildTrails (Android & iOS) https://t.co/vkCSZOH7yA) pic.twitter.com/KKrBWBCFsA — WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences (@_WildTrails) December 16, 2019

7. Neena Gupta

8. Dimple Kapadia

9. Ratna Pathak Shah

10. Shabana Azmi

11. Sushma Seth

12. Sharmila Tagore

13. Rekha

14. Zeenat Aman

15. Deepti Naval

Now that's what you call being young at heart!