Whether it's a red-carpet event or a casual stay-in, chill session with friends, you can never go wrong with an all-black outfit. When it comes to colours, black is one of the most versatile and trusted palette in everybody's wardrobe. If majority of your closet is filled with black ensembles, see how these celebrities style their iconic all-black looks for every mood. 

1. Jennifer Aniston 

The pop-culture icon whose character literally revamped the way we felt about a little-black-dress, now completely lives in different black outfits.

2. Deepika Padukone 

From fancy red carpet ensembles to street-style athleisure outfits, Deepika's all-black looks are on point. 

Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020

3. Angelina Jollie 

The celeb whose right leg had it's own Twitter handle during the Oscars is now the reigning matriarch of monochrome looks. Whether it's elegant, lazy chic or badass, Ange's wardrobe has an ensemble for every mood. 

4. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 

From lace to leather, velvet and satin, name a texture in black and you'll find it in Sonam Kapoor's aesthetic closet. 

5. Rihana 

From comfy baggy all-black outfits to bodycon suits and dresses, RiRi is a show-stopper in all her monochrome looks.

6. Priyanka Chopra 

Our desi girl is giving us major #OTT goals with the variety of eccentric silhouettes in her closet. 

7. Hailey Baldwin 

Along with her easy-going, comfy style, Hailey is transferring us some major #Chillvibes in all her monochromatic ensembles. 

8. Sarah Ali Khan 

Sarah Ali Khan knows how to slay and be effortlessly gorgeous in her all-black outfits. 

9. Blake Lively 

When Blake Lively gives you styling lessons on how to add a sense of quirk to your all-black looks you observe and take notes. 

10. Alia Bhatt

Elegant and chic, Alia's glamorous black and grey palette is what couture dreams are made of. 

11. Kim Kardashian 

The queen of athleisure has arrived with her very snuggly yet killer monochrome ensembles. 

12. Billy Porter 

Make way for Billy Porter as he is all set to break the glass ceiling and a statement with his killer, reimaged looks. 

13. Lady Gaga 

Mother Monster never lets the eccentric yet chic black silhouettes out of her sight!

14. Victoria Beckham 

You know when Posh Spice steps out in her all-black ensembles, the fashionista means business!

15. Jennifer Lopez 

With her style and her confidence, the goddess of youth a.k.a JLo knows how to slay even in a basic black shirt and denims.

BRB, trying to find cheaper versions of these ensembles to recreate these killer looks. 