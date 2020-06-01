On some days you just want to cuddle up with a cup of tea and indulge in some classics. Which is we've created the perfect watch-list for those who love an old school dreamy romance.

1. Little Women (2019)

This Greta Gerwig Oscar-winning movie starring Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan in lead roles is one of the finest adaptations of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel.

2. Pride And Prejudice (2005)

This Oscar nominated Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen starrer adaptation of Jane Austen's classic is a must watch for all classic lovers.

3. Gone With The Wind (1939)

A historic romance adapted from the classic of the same name by Margaret Mitchell, this Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh film remains one of the finest till date.

4. Emma (2020)

Based on the beloved romantic novel of the same name by Jane Austen, this 2020 adaptation gives the old tale a comedic twist that leaves you pleasantly surprised.

5. Sense And Sensibility (1995)

This Alan Rickman, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant adaptation of the Jane Austen novel is every literary lover's dream come true.

6. Dorian Gray (2009)

This fantasy-horror adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde doesn't really follow the book word by word but makes for an interesting watch with Ben Barnes in the lead.

7. Mansfield Park (1999)

A Embeth Davidtz and Jonny Lee Miller starrer British adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, this film does depart from the book in some ways but is still a great classic.

8. Wuthering Heights (2011)

Kaya Scodelario and James Howson play the lead in this gothic British film based on the dramatic romance written by Emily Brontë.

9. Persuasion (1995)

Amanda Root and Ciarán Hinds play the lead in this adaptation of the sixth and last novel by Jane Austen.

10. The Great Gatsby (2013)

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel of the same name this over-the-top Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Carey Mulligan starrer is delightful adaptation.

11. Jane Eyre (2011)

This Academy Award nominated film is based on the Charlotte Brontë novel of the same name and stars Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender in the lead roles.

12. Madame Bovary (2014)

With an impressive star cast like Mia Wasikowska, Rhys Ifans and Ezra Miller playing the lead roles, this adaptation of the novel by Gustave Flaubert is a must-watch.

13. The Phantom Of The Opera (2004)

This musical based on the novel, Le Fantôme de l'Opéra by Gaston Leroux stars Gerard Butler and Emmy Rossum as the lead.

14. Hamlet (1996)

An adaptation of the William Shakespeare tragedy of the same name, this Academy Award nominated film is revered to be one of the best classic adaptations till date.

15. Romeo And Juliet (2013)

Douglas Booth and Hailee Steinfeld play the gorgeous leads in this 2013 adaptation of William Shakespeare's favourite classic.

Ready. Set. Watch.