Bollywood has always had issues with showing intimacy on the big screen. From flowers touching to hiding behind trees and now finally kissing - we've come a long way. However, that comes with its own cons, like these absolutely vomit-inducing kisses that we had to watch. Enjoy.
1. Raja Hindustani
Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan rubbed their mouths together like 16-year-old on-screen and it was honestly putting off.
2. Murder 2
This kiss between Jacqueline Fernandez and Emraan Hashmi was so forced that it made everyone super uncomfortable.
3. Jism 2
Arunoday Singh seems almost afraid of kissing Sunny Leone in this scene.
4. Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story
This meeting of lips was as awkward for us as it was for Emraan Hashmi and Dia Mirza.
5. Band Baaja Baaraat
It was meant to be a drunk kiss but Ranveer and Anushka just made it downright sloppy.
6. Shootout at Wadala
We only have one word for this kiss between John Abraham and Kangana Ranaut - Ouch.
7. Dhoom 2
We were as turned off by this kiss as Aishwarya Rai was. Hrithik looks really passionate though.
8. Raaz 2
This is a PSA to everyone who is anticpating their first kiss - don't do it the way Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman did.
9. Jab Tak Hai Jaan
A. They are 18 years apart.
10. Dhoom 3
Poor Katrina Kaif lost her upper lip to Hrithik Roshan in this scene.
11. Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela
This was supposed to be passionate? Right?
12. A Gentleman
Jacqueline Fernandez gnawing on Siddharth Malhotra's upper lip just looks awkward.
13. Kambakkht Ishq
Everything about this Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar movie was cringe, so who expected this assault scene to be any different?
14. Neal 'n' Nikki
We have no words for this one because we're too busy laughing.
15. Dil Dhadakne Do
Ranveer Singh eating Anushka Sharma's face is downright cannibalism.
Feeling nauseous yet?