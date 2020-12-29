Bollywood has always had issues with showing intimacy on the big screen. From flowers touching to hiding behind trees and now finally kissing - we've come a long way. However, that comes with its own cons, like these absolutely vomit-inducing kisses that we had to watch. Enjoy. 

1. Raja Hindustani

Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan rubbed their mouths together like 16-year-old on-screen and it was honestly putting off. 

2. Murder 2

This kiss between Jacqueline Fernandez and Emraan Hashmi was so forced that it made everyone super uncomfortable. 

3. Jism 2

Arunoday Singh seems almost afraid of kissing Sunny Leone in this scene. 

4. Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story

This meeting of lips was as awkward for us as it was for Emraan Hashmi and Dia Mirza. 

5. Band Baaja Baaraat

It was meant to be a drunk kiss but Ranveer and Anushka just made it downright sloppy. 

6. Shootout at Wadala

We only have one word for this kiss between John Abraham and Kangana Ranaut - Ouch. 

7. Dhoom 2

We were as turned off by this kiss as Aishwarya Rai was. Hrithik looks really passionate though. 

8. Raaz 2

This is a PSA to everyone who is anticpating their first kiss - don't do it the way Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman did. 

9. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

A. They are 18 years apart. 

B. They kiss like teenagers in a Disney movie. 

10. Dhoom 3

Poor Katrina Kaif lost her upper lip to Hrithik Roshan in this scene. 

11. Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela

This was supposed to be passionate? Right?

12. A Gentleman

Jacqueline Fernandez gnawing on Siddharth Malhotra's upper lip just looks awkward. 

13. Kambakkht Ishq

Everything about this Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar movie was cringe, so who expected this assault scene to be any different?

14. Neal 'n' Nikki

We have no words for this one because we're too busy laughing. 

15. Dil Dhadakne Do

Ranveer Singh eating Anushka Sharma's face is downright cannibalism. 

