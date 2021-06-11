It's surprising, the range of films that Bollywood can give us in the span of a year. From romantic comedies to films that are now cult favourites, you'd never guess the movies that hit the silver screens in the same year:

1. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai & Dhadkan - 2000

2. Omkara & Fanaa - 2006

3. Dil Chahta Hai & Yaadein - 2001

4. Hera Pheri & Mohabbatein - 2000

5. Andaz Apna Apna & Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! - 1994

6. Lagaan & Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein - 2001

7. Kaminey & 3 Idiots - 2009

8. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai & Prem Aggan - 1998

9. Koi... Mil Gaya & Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon - 2003

10. Hum Saath - Saath Hain & Sooryavansham - 1999

11. Vivah & Rang De Basanti - 2006

12. Hum Tum & Swades - 2004

13. Guru & Welcome - 2007

14. Chennai Express & Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - 2013

15. Race & Jodhaa Akbar - 2008

Which one did you not see coming?





Design credit: Sawan Kumari