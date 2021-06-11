It's surprising, the range of films that Bollywood can give us in the span of a year. From romantic comedies to films that are now cult favourites, you'd never guess the movies that hit the silver screens in the same year:
1. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai & Dhadkan - 2000
2. Omkara & Fanaa - 2006
3. Dil Chahta Hai & Yaadein - 2001
4. Hera Pheri & Mohabbatein - 2000
5. Andaz Apna Apna & Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! - 1994
6. Lagaan & Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein - 2001
7. Kaminey & 3 Idiots - 2009
8. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai & Prem Aggan - 1998
9. Koi... Mil Gaya & Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon - 2003
10. Hum Saath - Saath Hain & Sooryavansham - 1999
11. Vivah & Rang De Basanti - 2006
12. Hum Tum & Swades - 2004
13. Guru & Welcome - 2007
14. Chennai Express & Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - 2013
15. Race & Jodhaa Akbar - 2008
Which one did you not see coming?
Design credit: Sawan Kumari