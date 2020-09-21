From Schitt's Creek to Euphoria, the Emmys winner list 2020 has some great shows to offer. So if you're looking for something to watch this week, here is a list of Emmy approved shows that make for a productive watch.

1. Schitt's Creek

This show about a family who goes bankrupt and is forced to move to a small town won big at the Emmys. It bagged the awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress In A Comedy Series (Catherine O'Hara), Lead Actor In A Comedy Series (Eugene Levy), Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series (Daniel Levy), Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series (Annie Murphy), Directing For A Comedy Series (Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy) and Writing For A Comedy Series (Daniel Levy).

2. Watchmen

This superhero drama set in a world where masked vigilantes are treated like criminals was another favourite at the Emmys. Watchmen won Outstanding Limited Series, Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie, Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie and Writing For A Limited Series.

3. I Know This Much Is True

Starring Mark Ruffalo and Kathryn Hahn in lead roles, this miniseries follows the parallel lives of two twin brothers. The show won Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie (Mark Ruffalo) at the Emmys.

4. Mrs. America

The historical drama is loosely based on the protests around the Equal Rights Amendment in America and the opposition it faces from, Phylis Schlafly, a conservative activist. The show bagged the Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie (Uzo Aduba) award.

5. Succession

A show about a family that owns the largest Media company and what follows their father stepping down from his role as the head of it. Succession won Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series, Directing For A Drama Series, Guest Actress In A Drama Series (Cherry Jones), Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Jeremy Strong) and the best Drama Series.

6. Euphoria

The show follows the life of a 17-year-old fresh out of rehab who doesn't plan on staying clean. Zendaya, who plays the lead, became the youngest actor to take home the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series award at the Emmys.

7. The Morning Show

Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in lead roles, this show takes a look at what goes behind America's famous Morning show. The show bagged the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (Billy Crudup) at the Emmys.

8. Ozark

A financial advisor gets caught up in something sinister as he forces his family to move with him to the resort community of Osage Beach, Missouri. Julia Garner bagged the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series Emmy this year.

9. Carpool Karaoke: The Series

This entertaining show which follows James Corden and his karaoke adventures with celebrities won the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series Emmy.

10. Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy won his first Primetime Emmy, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for this show where celebrities and artist come together to perform little skits.



11. This Is Us

This drama series follows the lives of three siblings as they go through personal struggles. Ron Cephas Jones won the award for the Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.

12. Queer Eye

The fab five travel around the world helping people live a better life, and we love them for it. The show bagged the Outstanding Structured Reality Program at the Emmys this year.

13. Cheer

This show, shot in Corsicana, Texas, narrates the story of a head cheer coach Monica Aldama who will do whatever it takes for her team to win. The show won the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Emmy.

14. RuPaul's Drag Race

This reality game show documents RuPaul's search for "America's next drag superstar". The show won the Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program (RuPaul) awards at the Emmys this year.

15. Unorthodox

This Netflix limited series tells the story of a young woman who runs away from her unhappy arranged marriage in an ultra-Orthodox community to start a life of her own. Maria Schrader won the award from the Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special for her work in the show.

How many have you already watched?