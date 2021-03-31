Looking for something light-hearted to watch with your family? Here are some movies and TV shows that perfectly capture the middle-class family life, with all its little quirks.
1. Gullak
The Mishra family and their little memories give you a sneak-peek into every middle-class Indian family's daily life, with a few good laughs of course.
2. Yeh Meri Family
Set in 1998, this light-hearted story through the eyes of a young boy is set in a simple family that is just trying to figure life out, one day at a time.
3. The Aam Aadmi Family
A rare-twist to the typical Indian dramas, this web series tells the tale of a man living with his wife's parents and their quirky life together.
4. Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey
This iconic 1988 show of the same name, has been revived in 2021 with everyone's favourite Sumeet Raghavan playing the second generation Wagle.
5. Pagglait
The story of a young widow who finds herself unable to grieve her husband, this movie gives you a fresh look on what loss sometimes feels like.
6. Badhaai Ho
The story of a young man who finds out that his mother is pregnant, this movie is a laugh riot with a sensitivity that we love to watch in Hindi cinema.
7. Khosla Ka Ghosla!
Iconic as ever, this movie is every Indian family's go-to. With a brilliant star cast and an epic storyline, we love rewatching it.
8. Piku
A movie that perfectly captures the father-daughter relationships in Indian households, Piku will stay with you long after you watch it.
9. What The Folks
The story of two families coming together to overcome their differences, this web series is a great feel-good watch.
10. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
If you haven't watched this iconic TV series then you are missing out, it has characters that have become a part of every middle-class home in India.
11. Bareilly Ki Barfi
Based on Nicolas Barreau's novel, The Ingredients of Love, the movie follows the journey of a woman who falls in love with an author and goes on a quest to look for him.
12. Vicky Donor
This story of a sperm donor gave us a sneak-peek into a typical Punjab household in New Delhi.
13. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Both these movies showed us Ayushmann Khurrana and small towns at their best. While the first dealt with the toxicity surrounding erectile dysfunction, the second dove into homosexuality in India.
14. Dum Laga Ke Haisha
This love story released in 2015, when Bollywood was struggling with representation and gave us characters who were honest, funny and flawed.
15. Queen
Do we really need to explain why this movie is on the list? Rani was the most authentic middle-class girl ever.
Which one is your favourite?