Looking for something light-hearted to watch with your family? Here are some movies and TV shows that perfectly capture the middle-class family life, with all its little quirks.

1. Gullak

The Mishra family and their little memories give you a sneak-peek into every middle-class Indian family's daily life, with a few good laughs of course.





Watch it on SonyLIV.

2. Yeh Meri Family

Set in 1998, this light-hearted story through the eyes of a young boy is set in a simple family that is just trying to figure life out, one day at a time.





Watch it on TVF Play.



3. The Aam Aadmi Family

A rare-twist to the typical Indian dramas, this web series tells the tale of a man living with his wife's parents and their quirky life together.





Watch it on TVF Play.



4. Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

This iconic 1988 show of the same name, has been revived in 2021 with everyone's favourite Sumeet Raghavan playing the second generation Wagle.





Watch it on SonyLIV.



5. Pagglait

The story of a young widow who finds herself unable to grieve her husband, this movie gives you a fresh look on what loss sometimes feels like.





Watch it on Netflix.



6. Badhaai Ho

The story of a young man who finds out that his mother is pregnant, this movie is a laugh riot with a sensitivity that we love to watch in Hindi cinema.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.



7. Khosla Ka Ghosla!

Iconic as ever, this movie is every Indian family's go-to. With a brilliant star cast and an epic storyline, we love rewatching it.





Watch it on Jio Cinema.



8. Piku

A movie that perfectly captures the father-daughter relationships in Indian households, Piku will stay with you long after you watch it.





Watch it on SonyLIV.



9. What The Folks

The story of two families coming together to overcome their differences, this web series is a great feel-good watch.





Watch it on YouTube.



10. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

If you haven't watched this iconic TV series then you are missing out, it has characters that have become a part of every middle-class home in India.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.



11. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Based on Nicolas Barreau's novel, The Ingredients of Love, the movie follows the journey of a woman who falls in love with an author and goes on a quest to look for him.





Watch it on Netflix.



12. Vicky Donor

This story of a sperm donor gave us a sneak-peek into a typical Punjab household in New Delhi.





Watch it on Jio Cinema.



13. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Both these movies showed us Ayushmann Khurrana and small towns at their best. While the first dealt with the toxicity surrounding erectile dysfunction, the second dove into homosexuality in India.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.



14. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

This love story released in 2015, when Bollywood was struggling with representation and gave us characters who were honest, funny and flawed.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.



15. Queen

Do we really need to explain why this movie is on the list? Rani was the most authentic middle-class girl ever.





Watch it on Netflix.



Which one is your favourite?