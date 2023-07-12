A number of exciting film announcements have been made recently, and it looks like the rest of 2023 is going to be packed with drama. But there’s clearly a lot more because we’re about to get some great Bollywood films in 2024 as well. And we’ve already got the list of highly anticipated Bollywood film titles that are in the works for next year, so you don’t have to miss out.

Just mark your calendars for 2024, because here’s everything you should be excited to watch:

1. Stree 2

Stree 2 has been in news for quite sometime now, given the success of its prequel. Rajkummar Rao shared an video which announced the filming of the second part. The sequel will release in August of next year and bring us the talented cast together, one more time. This announcement video also hinted at a turnover of events in the sequel which looks quite interesting already.

2. Project K

The upcoming sci-fi stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s film is already making history by becoming the inaugural Indian film to premiere at the renowned San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in 2023. Reportedly, it is all set to release in January 2024.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the success of director Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a third installment of the franchise has been officially announced. Actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a video revealing the news of the upcoming addition to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series, which is scheduled to release around Diwali in 2024.

4. Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter, India’s first aerial action franchise, is set to release on the big screens on January 25, 2024. This highly anticipated film will portray the bravery, selflessness, and patriotic spirit of the Indian armed forces. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

5. Metro…In Dino

ADVERTISEMENT

The creators of the upcoming anthology film Metro…In Dino have recently announced that the film will release on March 29, 2024. This star-studded anthology features renowned actors such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles.

6. Chandu Champion

In July 2022, filmmaker Kabir Khan made an official announcement about his upcoming film titled Chandu Champion, which is inspired by a true story. Kartik Aaryan, who will be seen as the lead, recently took to Instagram to share the title and release date – the film will hit theatres on June 14, 2024.

7. Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha 2

ADVERTISEMENT

On Instagram, Ekta Kapoor unveiled the first look for Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha 2, offering a glimpse into the film’s theme centered around social media addiction and its associated vices. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 16, 2024.

8. Mr and Mrs Mahi

The highly-anticipated romantic sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has received an official release date of March 15, 2024. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film’s production commenced in May 2022 and underwent several shooting schedules spanning over a year.

9. The Crew

ADVERTISEMENT

March 22, 2024, will mark the release of the much-anticipated film The Crew, produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The movie features Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in prominent roles. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew revolves around the lives of three ambitious women who find themselves in unexpected circumstances.

10. Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan

Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, is all set to release on Eid of 2024. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film will see the Malayalam actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, in the role of the antagonist.

11. Amar Singh Chamkila

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix original, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, will bring to life the untold story of Punjab’s original rockstar Amar Singh Chamkila. The teaser for the film has already been dropped and there’s a lot of anticipation. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will release in 2024, however there’s no fixed date till now.

12. Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam will feature Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The film’s release date was recently announced by Vicky, Karan Johar, and Triptii on their respective Instagram accounts. The release, that has now been postponed, is scheduled for February 23, 2024.

13. Singham Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Rohit Shetty is all set to bring back the popular Singham franchise with its third installment, titled Singham Again. This time, actor Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as the iconic character. Following the immense success of Singham and Singham Returns, the highly-anticipated film is scheduled to release in cinemas on Independence Day in 2024.

14. Housefull 5

Actor Akshay Kumar recently revealed that the fifth installment of the popular comedy franchise, Housefull 5, is in the works. The film will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. In a tweet, Akshay confirmed the return of actor Riteish Deshmukh to the franchise. However, the remaining cast members are yet to be announced.

15. Bastar

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah, known for their collaboration on The Kerala Story, have unveiled their upcoming project titled Bastar. The duo has shared that Bastar is inspired by a real-life incident and is scheduled to release on April 5 next year. To make the announcement, the first look was shared in the form of a poster which tried to communicate a theme.

Can’t wait, no?