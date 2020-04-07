Let's all agree that Chris Hemsworth aka Thor is the sexiest man alive, not only on Asgard but on Earth too!


So, without further ado here are some drool-worthy pics of Chris Hemsworth:

01. Captain Planet

02. Need one more heart to lose

03. Too much cuteness in one pic

04. Take my breath away

05. Result of pure hard work and dedication, way to go man!

Source: New Idea

06. Why so adorable, Chris?

07. Could you be more handsome?

🌕🌝👁👹 Shot @trinskyyoga

08. Those eyes!

Source: The Times

09. Will you be my quarantine? 

Source: Vanity Fair

10. Somebody stop him!

11. So jealous of that skateboard!

Hanging out with @instagram in Byron Bay! Watch now on IGTV (link in bio). #Repost @instagram ・・・ After years in Los Angeles, Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) and his family made the move to Chris’ native Australia — and landed in Byron Bay. “It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been,” says the actor. “The surf is amazing, and there is a huge awareness about healthy living and environmental conservation.” A big part of healthy living is fitness — one of Chris’ greatest passions. (He’s partial to a functional full-body warmup followed by a long surf session.) Today on our IGTV channel, we’re hanging out with Chris in Byron Bay. Tune in now and go along for the ride. 🏄‍♂️

12. Swooning!

Source: Reddit

13. Damn you!

Source: Iowa Source

14. No words to describe the feeling

15. This compilation will be incomplete without:

Source: Insider