TVF Kota Factory is without a doubt one of the finer web series to have released in recent times. But while there's a lot to love about the show, Jeetu Bhaiya, played by Jitendra Kumar, is easily one of the best parts of the show.

His cool demeanor and genuine affection for his students make him the type of teacher and mentor we would all want to have in our lives. So here's a look at some of his life-changing advice from the show:

Grow karna hai, toh move on karte rehna padega.

Bache Kota se nikal jaate hain, Kota bachon se nahi nikalta... Iss kachhi umar mein jab kisi cheez ko itne dil se chahte ho, toh mil gai toh sukun hai. Aur nahi mili, toh milti hai jealousy, chubhan, self-doubt. Confidence gir jaata hai. Phir jitna duniya nahi samajhti na, utna aadmi khud ko loser samajhne lagta hai.

Kabhi kabhi cheating chalti hai, bas aadat nahi padni chahiye.

Dekh tu bheekh toh mang mat, kuch chahiye toh mehnat kar aur cheen le.

Galat dikhate hain filmon mein ki ratt ratt ke kisi ka ho raha hai selection. IIT mein Chatur nahi jaate, sirf Rancho jaate hain. 3 Idiots dekhi hai na?

21 din mein koi bhi aadat lag jaati hai, koi bhi aadat choot jaati hai. Toh yehi karna hai.

"Every child is special" - yeh kori bakwaas hai. Tu koi unique personality nahi hai. Yeh problems har saal hazaron bachhon ke saath hoti hain. Kota mein IIT ki taiyyari karne se pehle yahan rehne ki taiyyari karni hai.

Bolte hain na, if you're the smartest in your class, you are in the wrong class. Yahan kisse compete karega?

9th mein Pokemon, 10th mein PUBG, 11th mein Kota. Kyun? Sharma ji puchenge toh batayenge, Kota mein IIT NEET ki taiyyaari kar rahe hain. Cool lagta hai, fashion hai! Yeh jo akhbaron mein ishtihaar, hoardings 100% selection guaranteed dekhke tum chale aate ho na... koi guarantee nahi hai. Daant nahi raha hu, jaga raha hun.

Apni problems ko dare bana diya. Aur dare seedha ego se connected hai aur ego ke nuksaan bahut hai par ek fayda hai cheezein doable lagne lagti hain.

Mujhse kya sharma raha hai, main toh teri agony aunty hun.

Exam ke liye padhne se pehle, uss exam ko padho... dekhlo 11% ke peeche bhaag ke apne pant ki crease kharaab karni hai, ya 89% pe focus karna hai?

Referring to Inorganic chemistry:

Rank unki improve hoti hai jinki aa rahi hoti hai. Aur tumhari toh chudail kha jaegi. Toh aisi chudailon ko tackle karne ka best tareeka hai, uljho mat, side se niklo.

Thoda battery charge karlo. Padhai ke saath saath thoda relax karoge, toh burnout nahi hoga.

Yeh sab mere students ki gifts hain. Yehi toh hai meri asli kamaai... Gifts toh main leta hu, par tumhare paison ka. Tumhare papa ke paison ka nahi. Toh mehnat kar, padh le, aur jab kuch ban jaaye, yeh sab karne ke baad koi Jeetu bhaiya, Jeetu sir, yaad reh jaayein, toh gift laana. Toh main lunga.

