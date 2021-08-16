When it comes to television shows, we all know that Star One had some of the best shows at a certain point in time. They weren't like the usual saas-bahu shows that were being widely watched back then.

So, let's take a look at some of the best Star One shows that made us look forward to watching TV.

1. Remix

This show was the OG Student Of The Year. The plot followed a group of kids that studied in an elite school by the name of 'Maurya High,' that decides to form a music band together.

2. Dill Mill Gayye

Dill Mill Gayye gave its viewers multiple love stories between a group of young doctors. But the main story followed the budding romance between Dr Armaan Malik and Dr Riddhima Gupta. Also, who doesn't remember all the mushy scenes between the two? Karan Singh Grover (AKA Dr Armaan Malik) was every high school girl's crush back then.

3. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

This very famous sitcom starring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar, is one of the best shows the channel gave us. With Ratna Pathak, playing the sassy Maya Sarabhai, and Satish Shah adding to the sarcasm quotient as Indravadan Sarabhai, how can any of us forget the show?

4. Special Squad

Special Squad was a crime show about a fictional investigative team that was set up by the Commissioner of Mumbai Police. The protagonist of the show was Bhanu Uday, playing Aryan Khanna, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

5. Siddhanth

Siddhanth was quite popular at the time. The plot revolved around a sharp lawyer, who begins to use his gifts to fight for justice after witnessing harsh life events. The role was played by Pawan Shankar.

6. Instant Khichdi

The heartwarming but also chuckle-worthy conversations and antics of the Parekh family- need I say more? You know you loved Hansa and Praful's epic conversations. We all did!

7. Annu Ki Ho Gayee Wah Bhai Wah

The best part of the show was undoubtedly how Annu (played by Sreejita De) keeps up her appearance of being a boy to keep her job as a chef. Annu Ki Ho Gayee Wah Bhai Wah was a lighthearted watch that gave the audience a fresh storyline.

8. Hotel Kingston

This TV show was also one of the more popular ones airing on the channel. The plot was about how Shelly Sahay (Sonal Sehgal) and Vishwamitra Kelkar (Amit Varma) fall in love with each other, while trying to run a hotel together.

9. Chhoona Hai Aasmaan

This is a story about six air force officers who are part of a team called HAWKS, together they fight against terrorism and kick butt. And of course, a lot of girls watched the show for TV heartthrob Iqbal Khan.

10. Bol Baby Bol

Hosted by Adnan Sami, Bol Baby Bol was a game show where the contestants were quizzed on Bollywood song lyrics.

11. Mano Ya Na Mano

Mano Ya Na Mano was a show where a host introduced unbelievable and miraculous stories from all around India to the audience. It was actually known by its season one host, actor Irrfan Khan.

12. Geet Hui Sabse Parayi

TBH, I think a lot of us watched this show for the chemistry and steamy moments they showed between Maan Khurana (Gurmeet Choudhary) and Geet Handa (Drashti Dhami). And there is absolutely no shame in that!

13. Sssshhh...Phir Koi Hai

Sssshhh...Phir Koi Hai was an anthology series that gave the audience one thrilling horror story after another. And it was definitely a better watch than a lot of the saas-bahu shows that were airing at that time.

14. Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa

Another predominantly lighthearted show, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa was a story revolving around a girl named Nimmo (played by Sanjeeda Sheikh), who got through life and its chaos with a unique attitude.

15. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge first aired on Star One in 2005, the reality show gave its contestants an opportunity to make their mark as stand up comedians nationwide.

These hit the spot better than any other TV soap.