Anurag Kashyap's Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is finally on Netflix. This is the director's first full-length feature film to hit the online streaming site directly.

If you're confused whether to watch it or not, here are some reviews to help you out.

Choked on Netflix is a masterpiece

Anurag sir is a genius. Totally loved it. The complex storyline handled and presented in an unbelievably extraordinary way. Must watch. Tweet kar dia.. ab cool lagunga. — Prakash (@Prakash1049) June 5, 2020

Choked movie review: Anurag Kashyap's Netflix film cashes in on demonetisation https://t.co/kuuY6Bhe3E — Sunny Gupta (@grandkahani) June 5, 2020

"CHOKED : Paisa Bolta hai"



The Worst Film of this Year

(or any damn Year)



Dear "Anurag Kashyap",

Please unleash your Anti-MODI

Propaganda on Twitter

not on NETFLIX 🙏 — Anshul Dewan (@Anshul_Dewan1) June 5, 2020

#Choked on Netflix. @anuragkashyap72 brings out an interesting little drama revolving around demonetization, with just 6 main characters and an apartment. It may not have great shakes but it definitely entertains, I largely enjoyed that climax stretch. Good stuff! pic.twitter.com/Jb9XCVyH67 — Safal Rasheed (@itz_me_safal) June 5, 2020

#ChokedPaisaBoltaHai on #Netflix is a quirky take on demonetisation, which is intriguing and relatable at the same time. The best thing about this film is its background score. ‘Choked’ by @anuragkashyap72 is intelligently made.This ‘money’ film is worth watching! pic.twitter.com/V0gDWv6EoJ — Pallav Gogoi (@pallav_) June 5, 2020

One more Superb movie by @Anuragsir release today @12:30PM👌

Must watch everyone during this lockdown.#Choked #Netflix — Shivam Singh Rajput (@ShivamK85937671) June 5, 2020

Choked on Netflix is an intriguing ride of greed, money and it's effects on relationships.



Kudos to @anuragkashyap72 for trying a thought provoking film but it fails on clarity and sharpness.



I missed Vintage Kashyap. Amazing acting by @SaiyamiKher Roshan & cast#Choked pic.twitter.com/rMAJpqg8T3 — Bhagyaraj pillai (@bhagyarajpillai) June 5, 2020

Jus watch#choked [email protected] @anuragkashyap72 very nice movie good star cast finished so soon 😅must watch ! — ritu (@dadhichritz) June 5, 2020

#netflix #Choked has a superb premise of note ban. Amazing performance by @sayamikher @anuragkashyap72 a film for the whole family, intriguing screenplay and twists are good. Good thriller.



My review @123telugu https://t.co/Alb58FcUet pic.twitter.com/KqXK5gHUxx — A V A D (@avadsays) June 5, 2020

#ChokedPaisaBoltaHai is a decent watch.Acting is top notch,displays almost all the problems faced by the people and the bad sides of demonetization..Makes you laugh at times..The best part is when Tai laughs after the announcement of demonetization 😂😂 #Choked pic.twitter.com/aynVDqKwBN — Dildar Alom Chy (@dildar_chy) June 5, 2020

Another gripping thriller from @anuragkashyap72 . Beautifully portrays the effects of demonetization on middle-class families . The screenplay , background score & long takes are good . Excellent performances from Saiyami Kher , Roshan Mathew & Amruta Subhash 💯🔥!!! #Choked pic.twitter.com/WiFzt5xssd — Karthik (@karthik2102000) June 5, 2020

Watched #choked. @anuragkashyap72 you can tell a story with a spine. Thank you for using this platform to make a bigger point. — Ruch (@semi_conscious) June 5, 2020

Best thing about @anuragkashyap72's #Choked is a killer score by Karsh Kale especially drum sequences. Maza aagaya. Also do listen to the end credit song carefully. It's really nicely done. — d' (@dhruwayne) June 5, 2020