Anurag Kashyap's Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is finally on Netflix. This is the director's first full-length feature film to hit the online streaming site directly.
If you're confused whether to watch it or not, here are some reviews to help you out.
Choked on Netflix is a masterpiece— Prakash (@Prakash1049) June 5, 2020
Anurag sir is a genius. Totally loved it. The complex storyline handled and presented in an unbelievably extraordinary way. Must watch. Tweet kar dia.. ab cool lagunga.
Choked movie review: Anurag Kashyap's Netflix film cashes in on demonetisation https://t.co/kuuY6Bhe3E— Sunny Gupta (@grandkahani) June 5, 2020
#Choked on Netflix. @anuragkashyap72 brings out an interesting little drama revolving around demonetization, with just 6 main characters and an apartment. It may not have great shakes but it definitely entertains, I largely enjoyed that climax stretch. Good stuff! pic.twitter.com/Jb9XCVyH67— Safal Rasheed (@itz_me_safal) June 5, 2020
#ChokedPaisaBoltaHai on #Netflix is a quirky take on demonetisation, which is intriguing and relatable at the same time. The best thing about this film is its background score. ‘Choked’ by @anuragkashyap72 is intelligently made.This ‘money’ film is worth watching! pic.twitter.com/V0gDWv6EoJ— Pallav Gogoi (@pallav_) June 5, 2020
One more Superb movie by @Anuragsir release today @12:30PM👌— Shivam Singh Rajput (@ShivamK85937671) June 5, 2020
Must watch everyone during this lockdown.#Choked #Netflix
Choked on Netflix is an intriguing ride of greed, money and it's effects on relationships.— Bhagyaraj pillai (@bhagyarajpillai) June 5, 2020
Kudos to @anuragkashyap72 for trying a thought provoking film but it fails on clarity and sharpness.
I missed Vintage Kashyap. Amazing acting by @SaiyamiKher Roshan & cast#Choked pic.twitter.com/rMAJpqg8T3
Jus watch#choked [email protected] @anuragkashyap72 very nice movie good star cast finished so soon 😅must watch !— ritu (@dadhichritz) June 5, 2020
#netflix #Choked has a superb premise of note ban. Amazing performance by @sayamikher @anuragkashyap72 a film for the whole family, intriguing screenplay and twists are good. Good thriller.— A V A D (@avadsays) June 5, 2020
My review @123telugu https://t.co/Alb58FcUet pic.twitter.com/KqXK5gHUxx
One of the best scene from #Choked #ChokedPaisaBoltaHai— Khishore Ravikumar (@KhishoreRkumar) June 5, 2020
Nailed it @anuragkashyap72 😅👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/yZMRngWCa7
Choked Paisa Bolta Hai— Ajay MR (@Jr_Ajay46) June 5, 2020
Highly Recommended... Must Watch movie by Anurag Kashyap 😍😍 @roshanmathew22 first Bollywood movie 👏@anuragkashyap72 @SaiyamiKher
Now streaming on @NetflixIndia #ChokedPaisaBoltaHai #Choked pic.twitter.com/xTwt7X4Krt
#ChokedPaisaBoltaHai is a decent watch.Acting is top notch,displays almost all the problems faced by the people and the bad sides of demonetization..Makes you laugh at times..The best part is when Tai laughs after the announcement of demonetization 😂😂 #Choked pic.twitter.com/aynVDqKwBN— Dildar Alom Chy (@dildar_chy) June 5, 2020
Another gripping thriller from @anuragkashyap72 . Beautifully portrays the effects of demonetization on middle-class families . The screenplay , background score & long takes are good . Excellent performances from Saiyami Kher , Roshan Mathew & Amruta Subhash 💯🔥!!! #Choked pic.twitter.com/WiFzt5xssd— Karthik (@karthik2102000) June 5, 2020
Watched #choked. @anuragkashyap72 you can tell a story with a spine. Thank you for using this platform to make a bigger point.— Ruch (@semi_conscious) June 5, 2020
Best thing about @anuragkashyap72's #Choked is a killer score by Karsh Kale especially drum sequences. Maza aagaya. Also do listen to the end credit song carefully. It's really nicely done.— d' (@dhruwayne) June 5, 2020
#Choked Wow! Simply wow is all I can say for this masterpiece. The actors have done a tremendous job. The potrayal is extremely realistic, with natural dialogues and It keeps you engaged from the very first moment. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!! @anuragkashyap72 @SaiyamiKher @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/ISNLcFlBRn— Khishore Ravikumar (@KhishoreRkumar) June 5, 2020