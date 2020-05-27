After her last breakthrough special Nanette, Hannah Gadsby is back with yet another Netflix special called Douglas. The special is named after her dog.

So, if you're wondering whether to hit that play button to watch this special, these reviews will help you.

I'm ten minutes into #Douglas and @Hannahgadsby is just a triumph — Sarah Wood (@sarah_did) May 26, 2020

The golden rule of comedy: if you’re in a minority you do not matter.@Hannahgadsby #Douglas — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 26, 2020

"Only women have resting bitch face. Men simply have very important thoughts. " - Hannah Gadsby's #Douglas is delightful. — Tanushree 🌿 (@ichakdaana) May 26, 2020

Hannah Gadsby is what I love about comedy: smart, earnest, unafraid, and fucking funny. Go watch #Douglas it’s on Netflix and it’s so worth it! — Elizabeth Ashley (@Edipietro22) May 26, 2020

I didn't think it was possible to love @Hannahgadsby more than I did but 20 minutes in #Douglas and I just want to fall at her feet and not move for 3 days. 😭❤ — Sukanya (@LelKanya) May 26, 2020

I’ve never seen a comedian speak so completely to my experience as an #ActuallyAutistic woman. Or almost anyone else, really. @HannahGadsby is amazing. #Douglas is amazing. Go see it. — Sara Luterman (@slooterman) May 26, 2020

"Only women have resting bitch face. Men simply have very important thoughts you'd best not interrupt them having" 😂 @Hannahgadsby's Douglas — Isabel (@hitthebellicon) May 26, 2020

Netflix has finally given us @Hannahgadsby's "Douglas" so stop what you're doing and get to it! pic.twitter.com/QM0pcGaJR7 — Missy (@Misssharai) May 26, 2020

Only 10 minutes into Hannah Gadsby's Douglas and I'm already losing it.



Thank the good lord for this woman!#Douglas #hannahgadsby pic.twitter.com/VRb9gZUG7S — Ana Half-Year (@anahalfyear) May 26, 2020

Holy, I'm still recovering from how much I laughed watching Hannah Gadsby's new comedy special. She's still so smart and playful with narrative and structure in her comedy as ever. #Douglas pic.twitter.com/5RsYxeM3Ae — Stacey Nguyen (@yecats_nguyen) May 27, 2020

Just finished #douglas and it's a triumph. Cheering along with the comment on anti vaxxers thank God for @Hannahgadsby — Lois (@myquirky_corner) May 26, 2020