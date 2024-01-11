Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Killer Soup is now streaming and we couldn’t be more excited.

The series revolves around an ambitious chef, Swathi (Konkana Sen Sharma), who plots to replace her husband, Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh – both characters played by Manoj Bajpayee.

Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought about the series:

@BajpayeeManoj best Performence #KillerSoup its fresh dark conedy , thriller suspence series . All cast Performence are mind blowing.

🔥🔥manoj sir your all look 👌🏻

Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#KillerSoupOnNetflix #KonkonaSensharma 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/8k5F1jD5Do — Hitesh Kumar (@HiteshK97911129) January 11, 2024

@BajpayeeManoj and @konkonas vibing to tamil songs and speaking #tamil was not in wishlist of 2024 but here it is. @karthiksubbaraj 's cult blockbuster #Jigarthanda theme is also used in a very funny bar scene lmao. ☹️😆



Cant put this down without completing it. #KillerSoup pic.twitter.com/2neemST1rR — ･ﾟ✩ 𝒷𝓊𝓉𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒸𝒶𝓀𝑒 ･ﾟ✩ (@BUNBUTTERBAE) January 11, 2024

ep 1 of #killersoup is so mad , so good , so quirky. @konkonas 🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻 is top tier along with another top tier from the industry @BajpayeeManoj



This is going to be a killer hit. #swathi my beloved pic.twitter.com/QoQ0nJFpUh — ･ﾟ✩ 𝒷𝓊𝓉𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒸𝒶𝓀𝑒 ･ﾟ✩ (@BUNBUTTERBAE) January 11, 2024

@BajpayeeManoj is back to rule our hearts ❤️#KillerSoup is now streaming on Netflix ✨ pic.twitter.com/IWamvHzvLS — Aminul Hoque (@RoccoAminul) January 11, 2024

Killer Soup: A chaotic rollercoaster blending Macbeth vibes, crime, and dark humor. #KonkonaSenSharma and #ManojBajpayee shine in a visually eclectic series.

Clever details and feminist undertones add depth.

A wild ride of emotions and reflections! #KillerSoup #Review — Cinephile Review (@WandererUser) January 11, 2024

Manoj Bajpayee can do no wrong. What a star!! @BajpayeeManoj #KillerSoup — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) January 11, 2024

In #KillerSoup, there is a discomfort between the mood and the images, but #AbhishekChaubey converts this discomfort into something delightful, lovely, and fairy tale-esque.



REVIEW:#ManojBajpayee #KonkanaSenSharmahttps://t.co/3WfudqmGz5 — Vikas Yadav (@vikasonorous) January 11, 2024

@konkonas I am so excited for you! premiere of #killersoup We saw just two episodes and I am excited to watch what happens next! Now it’s on @NetflixIndia ! @BajpayeeManoj,we didn’t click any pictures!Congratulations to you,coco& Abhishek Chaubey for this out of the box ride! pic.twitter.com/ruFLtYDh7q — Amruta Subhash (@AmrutaSubhash) January 11, 2024

Review: #KillerSoup The actors are terrific but the plots grow too convoluted and the strain of keeping the momentum going shows when its shrewd and surreal visuals lose steam. https://t.co/8f68En20iq — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) January 11, 2024

@NetflixIndia @BajpayeeManoj sir now you are haunting me everywhere & I am suspicious about everyone around me. Prabhakar/Umesh… what cult you’ve been a part of & on your gigantic shoulders. @konkonas Swathi, can I propose you?. I’ll cook payasoup for you with love💕#killersoup — Tejjas Kumarr (@gujjusardar) January 11, 2024

Spicy Mystery Simmers in "Killer Soup"! ️



Netflix's "Killer Soup" is NOT your grandma's cozy recipe show. This dark comedy throws Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee into a twisted tale of murder, ambition, and… soup? 😈



Konkona @konkonas cooks up a killer (literally!)… pic.twitter.com/lRYqshRHEw — ANKIT (@TheUrbanHunk) January 11, 2024

The series is directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.