Starring Kiara Advani in the lead, Netflix in association with Karan Johar's Dharma productions, has released Guilty. The movie talks about #MeToo, consent and privilege.

So, if you're confused about whether to binge it over the weekend, here are some Twitter reviews to help you out.

@advani_kiara Watching Your Onother Dimensional performance Netflix #Guilty ... Respect For Woman... Your Character Intense And Senstive... Waiting For Your Upcoming Projects... You Rock. — Subash (@Subash2591) March 6, 2020

Go watch Guilty right now guys! 😍 It deserves all the love. ❤️ A hard-hitting, eye-opener! 🥺 @kiaraaliaadvani 🌍 ma'am, you've outdone yourself as always! 😭 Keep doing such roles and keep inspiring me everyday! 🙌🏻 #GuiltyOnNetflix #Netflix — Jeevesh Sharma (@Jeevesharma11) March 6, 2020

Guilty at Netflix.. Kiara Advani I guess at her worst ..!! — 𝓟𝓡𝓲 .. (@prijain) March 7, 2020

Woke up watching #guilty A story on #metoo that needs to be showcased! @advani_kiara From Kabir Singh to Good Newz to Guilty you are outstanding. What an artist you are, nailed it!🌟❤️ Everyone watch #guilty on #Netflix its worth the time @advani_kiara will not disappoint you. pic.twitter.com/fdeh7owdmm — praseelpaudel (@Praseel7) March 7, 2020

Just watched web movie #Guilty on Netflix. It very emotional & powerpack film... Thank you @NetflixIndia — Md Sharif (@swize_cena) March 6, 2020

Just watched #GUILTY on @netflix is an extremely best film on abuse & world famous #MeToo @Akansharanjan , Kanika Dhillion and @atikachohan put together a most interesting film. @advani_kiara u are super se bhi uparrr 👌👌



Hat's off to producers @karanjohar, @apoorvamehta18 — Deep Prakash Singh (@DeepPrakashSi13) March 6, 2020

Ruchi Narain's #Guilty is one of few masterful Indian films about rape consent,sexual misconduct and patriarchy set in college life

Kiara is top notch (as always), the entire cast is just fantastic!What a fine watch,don't miss it this weekend on Netflix ❤️@advani_kiara#Guilty pic.twitter.com/CWS2DDVTK7 — Sumit Gope Akki III (@SumitGope07) March 6, 2020

I just finished watching #Guilty on Netflix.



It's a very powerful & An excellent movie.@advani_kiara at her best.

She has done amazing work.#GuiltyOnNetflix — Shweta (@ShwetaTeamrasim) March 6, 2020

Just finished watching #Guilty #Netflix , a whole new dimension of @advani_kiara and how beautiful she portrait it, from Sakshi of MSD to NANKI of Guilty you are amazing — Vijay Meharchandani (@wickedVJ) March 6, 2020

#Guilty is A Must watch. This is the best Indian content on Netflix in recent past. @ruchinarain18 @advani_kiara @NetflixIndia climex was very loud and clear.#GuiltyOnNetflix — Kumar Nitu Raj (@KumarNituRaj) March 7, 2020

Loved you performance..Really your last scene in the movie made me numb. You are an amazing talent. I am having few grudges with the movie .But your acting is superb. For me -***** (Acting)

@advani_kiara @Guilty @Netflix — vibhu (@imvibhumishra) March 6, 2020

Just watched one of the most disturbingly beautiful film #Guilty on #Netflix. Great writing on a sensible subject! All actors are superb, but @advani_kiara will blow your mind. — weejee (@antemundane) March 6, 2020

#GuiltyOnNetflix is a really powerful movie with good acting by @advani_kiara! Just wish the climax speech was a continuous one. The break in between reduced the impact a little of the second part! Nevertheless, a good watch!#Guilty #Netflix @NetflixIndia keep making such stuff — Lal J Punjabi (@laljpunjabi) March 7, 2020

Guilty on Netflix is a must watch. — Sanish Ambekar (@SanishAmbekar) March 6, 2020

Watch it to know it.