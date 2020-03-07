Starring Kiara Advani in the lead, Netflix in association with Karan Johar's Dharma productions, has released Guilty. The movie talks about #MeToo, consent and privilege.
So, if you're confused about whether to binge it over the weekend, here are some Twitter reviews to help you out.
@advani_kiara Watching Your Onother Dimensional performance Netflix #Guilty ... Respect For Woman... Your Character Intense And Senstive... Waiting For Your Upcoming Projects... You Rock.— Subash (@Subash2591) March 6, 2020
Go watch Guilty right now guys! 😍 It deserves all the love. ❤️ A hard-hitting, eye-opener! 🥺 @kiaraaliaadvani 🌍 ma'am, you've outdone yourself as always! 😭 Keep doing such roles and keep inspiring me everyday! 🙌🏻 #GuiltyOnNetflix #Netflix— Jeevesh Sharma (@Jeevesharma11) March 6, 2020
Guilty at Netflix.. Kiara Advani I guess at her worst ..!!— 𝓟𝓡𝓲 .. (@prijain) March 7, 2020
Woke up watching #guilty A story on #metoo that needs to be showcased! @advani_kiara From Kabir Singh to Good Newz to Guilty you are outstanding. What an artist you are, nailed it!🌟❤️ Everyone watch #guilty on #Netflix its worth the time @advani_kiara will not disappoint you. pic.twitter.com/fdeh7owdmm— praseelpaudel (@Praseel7) March 7, 2020
Just watched web movie #Guilty on Netflix. It very emotional & powerpack film... Thank you @NetflixIndia— Md Sharif (@swize_cena) March 6, 2020
Just watched #GUILTY on @netflix is an extremely best film on abuse & world famous #MeToo @Akansharanjan , Kanika Dhillion and @atikachohan put together a most interesting film. @advani_kiara u are super se bhi uparrr 👌👌— Deep Prakash Singh (@DeepPrakashSi13) March 6, 2020
Hat's off to producers @karanjohar, @apoorvamehta18
Ruchi Narain's #Guilty is one of few masterful Indian films about rape consent,sexual misconduct and patriarchy set in college life— Sumit Gope Akki III (@SumitGope07) March 6, 2020
Kiara is top notch (as always), the entire cast is just fantastic!What a fine watch,don't miss it this weekend on Netflix ❤️@advani_kiara#Guilty pic.twitter.com/CWS2DDVTK7
I just finished watching #Guilty on Netflix.— Shweta (@ShwetaTeamrasim) March 6, 2020
It's a very powerful & An excellent movie.@advani_kiara at her best.
She has done amazing work.#GuiltyOnNetflix
So so so proud of @ruchinarain18 for making #Guilty It is a film that CANNOT BE MISSED. #GuiltyOnNetflix @NetflixIndia Congratulations for telling a story that matters and so beautifully... @advani_kiara @Akansharanjan @KanikaDhillon @atikachohan @shrishtiarya @Dharmatic_ https://t.co/nPbNUsct19— Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) March 6, 2020
Just finished watching #Guilty #Netflix , a whole new dimension of @advani_kiara and how beautiful she portrait it, from Sakshi of MSD to NANKI of Guilty you are amazing— Vijay Meharchandani (@wickedVJ) March 6, 2020
#Guilty is A Must watch. This is the best Indian content on Netflix in recent past. @ruchinarain18 @advani_kiara @NetflixIndia climex was very loud and clear.#GuiltyOnNetflix— Kumar Nitu Raj (@KumarNituRaj) March 7, 2020
Loved you performance..Really your last scene in the movie made me numb. You are an amazing talent. I am having few grudges with the movie .But your acting is superb. For me -***** (Acting)— vibhu (@imvibhumishra) March 6, 2020
@advani_kiara @Guilty @Netflix
Just watched one of the most disturbingly beautiful film #Guilty on #Netflix. Great writing on a sensible subject! All actors are superb, but @advani_kiara will blow your mind.— weejee (@antemundane) March 6, 2020
#GuiltyOnNetflix is a really powerful movie with good acting by @advani_kiara! Just wish the climax speech was a continuous one. The break in between reduced the impact a little of the second part! Nevertheless, a good watch!#Guilty #Netflix @NetflixIndia keep making such stuff— Lal J Punjabi (@laljpunjabi) March 7, 2020
Guilty on Netflix is a must watch.— Sanish Ambekar (@SanishAmbekar) March 6, 2020
Watch it to know it.