Christopher Nolan's Tenet is being called the most twisted and time-warped film out there. With a theatrical release that earned Christopher Rs 4.25 crore in India, Twitter has a lot to say about the film that left it absolutely confused.
Here are some reactions you must read before watching the movie:
Just TENET thing . pic.twitter.com/rL3v1gj7gA— Gujarati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) December 8, 2020
after watching Tenet pic.twitter.com/HlT49SnfHd— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) December 9, 2020
Me watching #TENET— Harsh Srivastava (@srivastic_harsh) December 8, 2020
Christopher Nolan: pic.twitter.com/P2l46EWiSf
Making science students doubt their education.— Abhishek Kulkarni (@_EliteBro_) December 8, 2020
how it started vs how its going#TenetMovie #Tenet pic.twitter.com/sJnafESa4X
#Tenet— KFI Box-office (@kfi_boxOffice) December 4, 2020
As usual #Nolan & his thoughts are way ahead of its time.
Understanding the screenplay is tricky but you can enjoy amazing action blocks & an electrifying soundtrack. Try to watch in IMAX for the best experience.
Note: Study/revise #Entropy before entering the theater. pic.twitter.com/AHyLCSaW49
just watched tenet pic.twitter.com/IfyxCNm6Ev— ً (@tendertiefling) December 8, 2020
*Me after watching #Tenet * pic.twitter.com/LaDaWyHob5— •ビシャント• (@hey_vishant) December 8, 2020
Tenet is more complex than Interstellar and Inception combined— karan. (@Thateverydayguy) December 5, 2020
Me after watching #Tenet pic.twitter.com/I3dyLQmbSF— Brinda Bhanvadia (@brinda1805) December 9, 2020
The concept for Tenet doesn't make any fucking sense. If you're reversing the cause and effect of a situation, you get weird shit like that car scene on the highway. But that also means the car was always crashed there until the protagonist started driving in the future. What? pic.twitter.com/uyiSl44zwB— Kirby (@bootilicious20k) December 8, 2020
Me trying to explain the storyline of Tenet pic.twitter.com/CyvTAHxfGI— Lee J (@Gothamcitylee) December 8, 2020
Visible confusion #tenet pic.twitter.com/2zGGZYtlfG— Aman Nagpal (@amannnnagpal) December 9, 2020
The film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh is the first Hollywood film to open in theaters since the pandemic.