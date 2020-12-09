Christopher Nolan's Tenet is being called the most twisted and time-warped film out there. With a theatrical release that earned Christopher Rs 4.25 crore in India, Twitter has a lot to say about the film that left it absolutely confused. 

Here are some reactions you must read before watching the movie:

The film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh is the first Hollywood film to open in theaters since the pandemic. 