Vijay Varma is back with another crime-drama banger, Kaalkoot, and we just can’t keep calm, for obvious reasons!

The show revolves around a motivated police officer, Ravishankar Tripathi (Vijay Varma), who manages his family commitments while attempting to solve a gruesome acid attack case.

Directed by Sumit Saxena, the show includes an ensemble cast of Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt and Suzanna Mukherjee, to name a few.

Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the show, have a quick read before streaming it:

