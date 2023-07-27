Vijay Varma is back with another crime-drama banger, Kaalkoot, and we just can’t keep calm, for obvious reasons!

The show revolves around a motivated police officer, Ravishankar Tripathi (Vijay Varma), who manages his family commitments while attempting to solve a gruesome acid attack case.

Directed by Sumit Saxena, the show includes an ensemble cast of Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt and Suzanna Mukherjee, to name a few.

Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the show, have a quick read before streaming it:

#kaalkoot is intense and hard-hitting. it shows crimes against women, toxic masculinity and male chauvinism. eeping you on the edge of your seat. Even though it gets predictable, Sumit keeps the intensity intact and hence, it makes you want to watch next. #KaalkootOnJioCinema — Shailav (@Shailav_) July 27, 2023

Made with loads of passion, conviction, dignified catfights 🙂 to get the best out! A big shout out to @MrVijayVarma #sumitsaxena #karantyagi #AmritpalsinghBindra & my entire team @TippingPoint_In https://t.co/I2PUTJoqRS — Ajit Andhare (@AndhareAjit) July 27, 2023

है तमन्ना हमारी तुम्हारे सबसे बड़े फैन बन जाये ♥️



PS – Have been your fan forever but #Dahaad was out of the world hence really looking forward to watch all the episodes of #Kaalkoot at once.. Can’t wait for each ep everyday, no patience Vijay 😊 Best of luck 💪 https://t.co/1LwkR5wzYF — Smriti Singh (@SimplySmritii) July 27, 2023

#Kaalkoot, a story of righteousness, gender discrimination, acid attack, politics and impressive performances. @MrVijayVarma proves why he is rightly one of the best actors on web currently. @battatawada is such a dhamaka performer that you feel why is she not seen more on… pic.twitter.com/UykeKxBtFr — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) July 27, 2023

🔥 #Kaalkoot Review 🔥



A riveting saga of justice, gender disparity, acid attack, and politics with stellar performances! @MrVijayVarma @battatawada @thegopaldatt👌



Kudos to #SumitSaxena.

Don't miss this compelling web series.



4 Stars 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Filmy Aveer (@Filmy_Aveer) July 27, 2023

What a treat to watch @MrVijayVarma he is like molding clay – the way you want to mold him, he will reflect the same. I am amazed by his talent. @battatawada is a fabulous actor. This series '#kaalkoot ' is, so far, so good. It seems to have an amazing storyline & plot. pic.twitter.com/fBv5FDEZta — Shambhavi Tripathi (@ChirpCritics) July 27, 2023

So much is lost while binging. Audience gets hooked to the main plot. Leave nuances even sub plots don't get that much attention.



P.S. I am a habitual binge watcher. And after watching 2 episodes of #Kaalkoot I was wondering why makers chose to do it this way! https://t.co/lT5zHaotqt — Exhausted! (@blr_ihba) July 27, 2023

Was great fun, Bro. Your best so far, and I have watched everything you've done. Really hope they drop all the episodes at once. — FoodDick (@Sagar_Similes) July 27, 2023

Me whenever i see vijay varma in any show pic.twitter.com/TEfhRkfT0v — Highlighter (@ShivangiKashya7) July 27, 2023

Watched the first two episodes, one of the best series that I have seen. You are marvelous. — Ashok Dixit (@Dixit_100) July 27, 2023

Sir sirf 2 episodes stream krne ka kya matlb hai? — Sachin Singh Rajput (@Sachin_s_s_r) July 27, 2023

Watched it as I am a big fan of Vijay Varma. He reminds me of KK Menon and Naseeruddin Shah. Loved his opening scene in Gully Boy. — Hemalatha Kandula (@HemalathaKandu2) July 27, 2023

Please unlock all the episodes all at once Please.

Just like Asur2 episodes please unlock all the episodes



And kudos to everyone associated with Kaalkoot. What a compelling and real show — Salim (@SoulExpertSalim) July 27, 2023

