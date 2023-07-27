Vijay Varma is back with another crime-drama banger, Kaalkoot, and we just can’t keep calm, for obvious reasons!
The show revolves around a motivated police officer, Ravishankar Tripathi (Vijay Varma), who manages his family commitments while attempting to solve a gruesome acid attack case.
Directed by Sumit Saxena, the show includes an ensemble cast of Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt and Suzanna Mukherjee, to name a few.
Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the show, have a quick read before streaming it:
Grab that bucket of popcorn and stream the show now!
