While Drishyam's first part was a stunning success in every language it released in, the much-awaited sequel, Drishyam 2: The Resumption is finally here in Malayalam. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role as the avenging father, once again.
This Amazon Prime Video release has stirred up quite a storm on the internet, here is what Twitter has to say:
#Drishyam2 is even better than Drishyam1. Super script. @Mohanlal rocks👍— Rajesh Abraham (@pendown) February 18, 2021
#Drishyam2 @PrimeVideoIN -Fantastic!A sequel as good as #Drishyam. #JeethuJoseph nailed it smart writing & taut thrilling moments. @Mohanlal as #Georgekutty is extraordinary along with #Meena & #MuraliGopy.Story opens 6 years after events of #D1 & police hasn’t closed the case... pic.twitter.com/ciAYV0J4LU— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 18, 2021
Deceiving is an art. Doing it twice is a rare act. #Drishyam2 is one-such sequel that totally lives upto the imagination of audience. #JeetuJoseph Take a bow sir 🙏 Travelled with GeorgeKutty all the while @Mohanlal and ended on a high after longtime. Perfect 5🌟 for the team !— Kranthi Kumar Pogaku (@imKranthiKumar) February 19, 2021
I never thought I'll wake up early some day to watch a sequel of a thrilling malyalam cinema! Absolutely loved #Drishyam2 on @PrimeVideoIN! Second @Mohanlal film that I have ever watched! Guess the first?!😂— BIPRAJIT ROY CHOUDHURY (@BIPRAJITROYCHO1) February 19, 2021
Critics : It's not possible for a sequel to meet the expectations #Drishyam2 : Hold my Skelton 💥 pic.twitter.com/UWrJIlLTVL— Athul Prakash (@Athulprakash__) February 19, 2021
#Drishyam2 [4/5] : BRILLIANT! As good as the 1st Part! @Mohanlal another classy act.. 👌— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 19, 2021
Excellent support from all actors..
Writer/Director #JeethuJoseph slowly builds the tension and one feels totally satisfied when the movie ends..#Drishyam2OnPrime is a MUST WATCH!
Above expectations, keeps you on the toes all the time, ultimate thriller!! Don’t wait for the Hindi one, watch with the subtitles and you won’t regret it. What a start for Malayalam cinema in the new decade!!! Thank you @Mohanlal 🙏#Drishyam2 #MustWatch @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/t3WIJpGqQc— Rahul Nair (@therahulnair7) February 19, 2021
Drishyam 2 is good! But why this much hype, been more mindfucking and confusing films existed! Drishyam 2 is good but why this much HYPE!— Danish kadiri (@ennevittek) February 20, 2021
#Drishyam2 is jaw-dropping sequel from #JeethuJoseph. His story telling is flawless, bit by bit he built the pressure, when its reach at its pinnacle BOOOM! 45min of edge-of-our-seat experience. @Mohanlal is brilliant as usual! This one is pure rich stuff as like #Drishyam! ❤️— Yedu Yesodhar (@yeduyesodhar) February 20, 2021
Loved every bit of #Drishyam2— Raashii Khanna (@RaashiKhanna) February 19, 2021
Keeps one on the edge and special mention to the climax that was brilliant.. Amazing performances with some amazing writing & direction by #JeetuJoseph sir and @Mohanlal sir is brilliant as ever!! Don’t miss this one! ☺️
drishyam 2 👌 very meta and all loose ends nicely tied, mohanlal🙌 can't wait for ajay devgn to ruin it#Drishyam2— manas potdar (@fupaboii) February 20, 2021
#Drishyam2 is a classic example of how to make a sequel and lift the bar through simple yet gripping filmmaking. #Drishyam2OnPrime— Heisenberg (@pankito09) February 20, 2021
#Drishyam2 is just lit💥💥 Terrific performance by @Mohanlal sir ..Perfect sequel.— Sathish Navigator ⚓ (@Sathish_IVJ) February 20, 2021
#Drishyam2 Worth all ur time. #Mohanlal classy performance, there’s no match for you. I guessed 2 parts correctly & was immensely happy wth the climax. The satisfaction of watching a good movie with family.— Dr Lalitha (@LalithaSuppiah) February 20, 2021
#Drishyam2— సినిమా పిచ్చోడు (@cinemaaluu) February 20, 2021
Even after 6 years of assault, the way Anju petrifies whenever there's some recollection of past events is classic example of how physical abuse affects mental health.
Be kind ra nanna 😇
While the Hindi-language version of the film is expected to release in 2022, you can watch this Malayalam version with a brilliant star-cast on Amazon Prime Video.