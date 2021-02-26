Netflix's latest release, Ginny and Georgia is a series that tells the story of a millennial mom and her teenage daughter as they move to a new place.
Though a little Gilmore Girls-esque, here is what Twitter has to say about this new show:
ginny and georgia the first netflix show to give me a buzz in a while.. this is what i've been needing pic.twitter.com/In7zQ1zajJ— a (@mannysdavis) February 24, 2021
yh i’m watching ginny and georgia for the plot pic.twitter.com/bpJdAbA5GH— hans 👾 (@happygyllenhaal) February 24, 2021
maybe I'm in love with Georgia Miller #GinnyAndGeorgia pic.twitter.com/JN0ZTukMWN— Olive (@AneelaKinRit) February 24, 2021
This will be the first of many tweets yelling about this show, but everyone should watch #GinnyandGeorgia. It's one of my favorite new shows, it's so funny, Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry are my favorite duo, and Sara Waisglass as Max is a GIFT pic.twitter.com/7vULGBwKsc— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 25, 2021
ginny and georgia kinda excellent pic.twitter.com/ZvRSrEc5lo— lis (@percvbths) February 25, 2021
just finished my ginny and georgia binge and that was seriously such an amazing show like this now my family. 10/10 we got to support #ginnyandgeorgia pic.twitter.com/tRLja9w0RI— a (@mannysdavis) February 24, 2021
Maxine is my gay child and is the main reason I'm watching tbh #GinnyAndGeorgia pic.twitter.com/ynL63rxVf9— Laura (@lolasdandelions) February 24, 2021
ginny and georgia giving me my new obsession? pic.twitter.com/pAuZQo8Ork— a (@mannysdavis) February 24, 2021
here to spread the marcusginny agenda #ginnyandgeorgia 🫂 pic.twitter.com/kNBpj1iPYZ— a (@mannysdavis) February 25, 2021
I think #ginnyandgeorgia is my new fav Netflix show lol— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) February 25, 2021
Joe, i wanna talk to u 👀#ginnyandgeorgia pic.twitter.com/P0g0MehoeK— jojo (@_jeauxjo) February 25, 2021
I assume Season 2 will be about Ginny discovering that she was black all along. #GinnyAndGeorgia pic.twitter.com/lPGrTAMs5P— 타달라 ☕️ (@Tadala__) February 25, 2021
No one:— rebeca (@haileescoven) February 24, 2021
Me all time: #GinnyandGeorgia pic.twitter.com/0HbA2VJrAk
Georgia is freaking mood 🤣🤣🤣#GinnyAndGeorgia pic.twitter.com/5fHll3cXsN— Bannyah (@vtrap26) February 25, 2021
It’s true, Ginny and Marcus got me bad #ginnyandgeorgia pic.twitter.com/CiFb50Dg2Q— sula (@dionnexwhitley) February 24, 2021
Watch the trailer here:
Looks like we have a suitcase full of crushes to look forward to!