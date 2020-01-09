Tamil action thriller Darbar, which stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, released today. The film focuses on a cop's attempt to solve a group of murders and also stars Sunil Shetty and Nayanthara. And here's what Twitterati has to say about it:
#Darbar didn't have the hype kaala or kabali had, but the movie has everything a commercial potboiler needs. This is why you shouldn't overdo the promotion... Comes with limited hype and exceeds expectations. @ARMurugadoss shows his fan side as a director #DarbarReview pic.twitter.com/Qux8CgeXoT— blabbering blabberer (@HaRyblog) January 9, 2020
#DarbarReview #Darbar 1st half over!! Trust me - pakka commercial packaging with outstanding racy screenplay. Whatteey wow!! Congratulations @ARMurugadoss #Rajinikanth 2 eyes are not enough to admire you. Absolutely loving it 😍Waiting for 2nd half. Guaranteed mega blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/AX2l6dMBLk— FlowinWidLyf (@whozdcreator) January 9, 2020
#DarbarReview— வானவராயன் 🤘 (@Itsme0911) January 9, 2020
First half..verey level..its a blockbuster..complete family entertainer..thalaivar is looking very young..
Only one word..verey level..
Outstanding..
#Darbar Full marks to @Rajinikanth as he not only looks good and energetic but performs earnestly ! Minuses:Age old story, weak second half and villains, bad lip sync like a dubbed Hindi film! Comedy falls flat..Expected much more from @ARMurugadoss and team! pic.twitter.com/QruVEFFmkA— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) January 9, 2020
Another Blockbuster on Cards for Thalaivar 😎— Kamal Skb (@KamalSkb) January 9, 2020
ARM has blended both emotions and Mass elements perfectly 🙏🏻
It is full of Thalaivar - Thalaivar - Thalaivar 😘 One Man show it is 💥 Stunts are 🔥#Darbar Pongal has been officially kick started 😎#DarbarManiaBegins #DarbarReview
#Darbar is a CELEBRATION.... Epic blend of Action, Drama, Romance and Emotion, @rajinikanth sir is OUTSTANDING as he carried entire film on his shoulder, a perfect family entertainer which will do SOLID business worldwide... 3.25*/5..— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 9, 2020
Go for it #DarbarReview #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/2kuYPc0WhR
#Darbar Review #No2.#DarbarReview : PRIZEWINNER— Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) January 8, 2020
Rating-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐/5#Rajinikanth steals the limelight show.
Engrossing screenplay, behemoth preternatural & beguiling unreal moments. Prodigious performances by #Rajnikanth
BGM, Music & Color grading was is ⭐sensational 💯 pic.twitter.com/3O5laRKeBx
Best commercial movie of #Thalaivar in a long long time. Ebulliently well made & terrifically stylish #Rajinikanth we’ve seen in long time. 100% blockbuster. Loved subtle messaging on being ruthless about Anti-Social elements. #PakkaMass #Darbar #DarbarReview #DarbarThiruvizha pic.twitter.com/133kcEGcPq— SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) January 9, 2020
#Darbar review— Rizwan Maaz!!! (@beingmaaz1524) January 8, 2020
Get ready talaivar fans.#darbar is out n out action flick with strong sentiments. Specially in d 2nd half.
1st half mind blowing entry scene with some catchy music n fight scenes.
2nd half with full of sentiments n actions.
Interval block 🔥🔥🔥
Ratings - ⭐⭐⭐⭐
#Darbar [3/5] : Dir #ARM screenplay Except pre-interval block falters..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 9, 2020
Wish #Thalaivar Mass scenes are backed by substance.. @anirudhofficial BGM is Mass..
Watch it for #Thalaivar
#DarbarReview— வம்பு 2.0 (@writter_vambu) January 8, 2020
1st Half Racy Screenplay
.
Complete #Thalaivar Magic
Yogibabu jokes works well
Intervel Block Best of the Decade
2nd half:
Emotional plot works well
Cat and mouse drama
Climax Stole the show.
Positives: #Thalaivar Magic
Anirudh Bgm
Intervel fight
.
Rating (4/5)
#Darbar review - second half...very usual template..nothing special except workout scene.second half starts with unwanted song and unwanted fight only for fans..typical stupid villain...Mokka second half— viswas (@viswasrubanraj) January 9, 2020
#Darbar Movie review— Shruti Shrivastav (@sshrivastav16) January 9, 2020
An Entertainer all #Rajinikanth fans will cherish. pic.twitter.com/bdno7fpHq8
#Darbar - 2.5/ 5.— Review Ram (@moviereviewram) January 9, 2020
A pure masala flick, watchable for #Thalaivar and some good moments in the first half. Weak villain characterization and a disappointing cat & mouse game make it a regular template cop-entertainer. Technically strong. 2nd half could have been way more exciting.
#Darbar review— Master νιиσ (@VinoTamizhanda) January 9, 2020
Thalaivar's one man show.screen presence 👌👌
Dop visuals lam semaya irukku@i_nivethathomas done a good job@anirudhofficial bgm,songs la super
Yogi babu one lines workout well@ARMurugadoss ok but need to concentrate in screenplay
Verdict - superhit
Rating 4/5 pic.twitter.com/ExbrhloHCg
Clearly, if there's a film with Rajnikanth in it, the action is guaranteed.