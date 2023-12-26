One thing about me is that I will watch a decently-made movie about 3 friends, any time of any day. There is something warm about these films that end up staying with you. Maybe it’s the fact that as we grow up, we don’t get to see our friends that often, and these movies are the way to meet them? I am not sure, but one thing I do know is that Tiger Baby’s latest project on the same theme, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is a treat. You don’t have to take my word for it, people on the internet are saying the same thing.