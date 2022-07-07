Thor: Love and Thunder has been one of the most eagerly awaited Marvel films. After directing Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi's second solo Thor movie was met with considerable anticipation. 

Thor: Love and Thunder
Source: GamesRadar

In the fourth Thor movie, Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder is trying to take a vacation from being a superhero, yet things quickly change when he is forced to join forces with other forces to battle Gorr, the god butcher.  

Fans appear to have conflicting feelings about the movie, which is surprising given how well-known Christian Bale is for his brilliant acting chops.

So, when are you buying the tickets?