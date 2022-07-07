Thor: Love and Thunder has been one of the most eagerly awaited Marvel films. After directing Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi's second solo Thor movie was met with considerable anticipation.

In the fourth Thor movie, Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder is trying to take a vacation from being a superhero, yet things quickly change when he is forced to join forces with other forces to battle Gorr, the god butcher.

Fans appear to have conflicting feelings about the movie, which is surprising given how well-known Christian Bale is for his brilliant acting chops.



#ThorLoveAndThunder is not a movie worth watching. The comic timing of Thor is pathetic sometimes and feels kind of cringe. The side of Thor displayed in Infinity War is still and this move can't even barely touch that. — ABHINAV GOYAL (@abhinavgoyal_29) July 7, 2022

After watching #ThorLoveandThunder one can say for certain that it is much better than #MultiverseOfMadness



Taika Waititi >>>>> Sam Raimi

And its not even a debate... pic.twitter.com/Uq8h27YO8R — Yalmaz (@Hand0fTheKing) July 7, 2022

I will probably never watch #ThorLoveAndThunder again. It's amazing how flanderized this character became because he was funny in the first two films, within the context of the situation, and now he's just a himbo.



Branagh understood this, Waititi didn't, twice. pic.twitter.com/bCoCwuMPjI — Adam Taylor (@Adam_J_T) July 7, 2022

Well I didn't completely love #ThorLoveAndThunder a little to self aware of its own brand. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman are especially good though.#MightyThor pic.twitter.com/ogaE90s0da — Billy Hopkinson (@BillyHopkinson) July 7, 2022

#ThorLoveandThunder is MEDICORE. It captures certain magic elements but falls flat all over the movie, #ChristianBale shines as the villain, #ChrisHemsworth is excellent as THOR. Only climax is good. But massive step-down if compared to Thor Ragnarok. NOT UP TO THE MARK.👎 pic.twitter.com/OxJt7KqyQX — Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) July 7, 2022

I don't care how silly & fun #ThorLoveAndThunder is, if at some point Thor doesn't tell Jane something like, "I always wondered why the Aether sought you out and bonded with you so naturally, but it's because you are powerful; you are worthy", then it'll be a failure. — Matt Reyes (@VidiotBox) July 7, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder doesn’t reach the heights of Ragnarok, and sometimes its silliness gets in the way of story, but it’s still a very fun time. Made me laugh a lot with that signature Taika humour, and Hemsworth and Bale are particularly great. pic.twitter.com/Eh2jF36J3u — Alyssa (@alyssamariadl) July 7, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder takes a bumper start at the Indian box office but hearing strictly average reviews of the movie.



What's with MCU lately? There's hardly any movie/show in Phase 4 which has been actually loved — Filmy Gautam (@filmygautam) July 7, 2022

Christian Bale, who gave us one of the best Batman's portrayals we saw.. his performance as Gorr - the God Butcher made me think that he could also play a very very good Joker.#ThorLoveAndThunder — Blank (@AkashMunji) July 7, 2022

Ight, just got out of #ThorLoveAndThunder. Overall, pretty good. Loved the colours and the cinematography, Taika mixes humour and emotion pretty well, could’ve done with less jokes at times. But Christian Bale as #Gorr is the standout. Bale was definitely in his bag for this role — Neeson Naidoo (@neesmeister) July 7, 2022

Sooooo I just watched #ThorLoveAndThunder and it was fine.



Lots of fun moments, but not what I expected tbh.



Definitely enjoyable, but I'd be lying if I didn't say I wanted more from it. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xkCPS17hbW — BobDuckNWeave® 🦆 (@BobDuckNWeave) July 7, 2022

Very much enjoyed #ThorLoveandThunder. I laughed and I cried. Also loved the use of ABBA's 'Our Last Summer' over one scene in particular. Definitely looking forward to seeing where Thor goes from here. Also, I really liked #Gorr he was kinda fun. pic.twitter.com/ogwffnxCJV — Danielle Shepherd (@daniishep) July 7, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder was amazing, better than Ragnarok for me, Christian Bale is so menacing as Gorr, Portman comes back to portray Mighty Thor exactly like it was ripped from a comic page and the supporting cast are brilliant too. — Coombzy (@MrCoombzy) July 7, 2022

So, when are you buying the tickets?