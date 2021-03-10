While there's no doubt about the fact that celebrities seek several benefits by doing an interview, we cannot deny that being a celebrity comes at its own price.

With their private life being stomped on, interviewers make big piquant headline out of every single word they utter. Here are the most dumb questions ever asked during a celebrity interview.

1. When a reporter told Sunny Leone that he thought he's getting corrupted just by sitting with her.

With the questions like 'Do you think your past will continue to haunt you?' and 'How many people would grow up thinking of becoming a porn star?', Leone was asked a series of downright offensive questions by a News18 anchor.

2. When Robert Pattinson was asked about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend soon after she cheated on him.

During a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest, Pattinson walked out after less than two minutes when Ryan asked about his relationship with his co-star Kristen Stewart; after she cheated on him.



3. When the OG queen of sass, Priyanka Chopra, was asked why does a feminist never take up a stand for a man being hit for eve-teasing.

Being the badass she is, she went on to explain the basic difference between gender equality and feminism. She said, "Physiologically men and women are different. There is no debate about it. When we talk about equality and opportunity, we talk about cerebral opportunity. We are not saying we want to able to be like a 200-pound man and beat the shit out of somebody else. We are saying you give the ability to get the job, to be the CEO and no body questions when you're driven at 50 and have three children, how you managing, don't question me at all. That's what I am saying. I can be a CEO and a mother."



4. When Anne Hathaway was asked how much weight she lost to fit into her costume.

While promoting The Dark Knight Rises, Hathaway was asked how much weight she had lost to fit into the Catwoman suit by interviewer Chris Van Vliet. She dramatically gasped and playfully said, “Forward young man”.

5. When a misguided reporter asked Parineeti Chopra a sexist question.

During a press conference, a reporter made a statement that "When girls are young, they enjoy it and when they get old, they start screaming and shouting and say men exploit them". Without thinking twice, Parineeti gave him a piece of her mind for his ridiculous comments on sex.

6. When Scarlett Johansson was asked about the kind of underwear she wears underneath her Avengers ensemble.

With a burst of awkward and nervous laughter, Johansson says “What is going on? Since when did people start asking in interviews about their underwear?”



7. When Kangana Ranaut was asked which song she will dance to at Ranbir Kapoor and Virat Kohli's wedding.

The Queen star trolled the journalist for asking her the most stupid question ever by saying "Kya aap meri khilli udaa rahe hain?"

8. When The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik was asked if she can solve the calculus problems like her reel-life charchter IRL.

While on the red carpet, Bialik made it really awkward when she let the reporters know that she has a PhD in neuroscience and is more than capable of solving calculus problems.



9. When reporter asked the Happy New Year cast about their frequent trips to Dubai.

During an interview, the reporter kept asking the team how could they go there because of their production schedule during the new year. However, it was Shah Rukh's witty answer that stole the show.



10. When a reporter asked Justin Timberlake why he wants to be in movies after being in a showbiz business.

While promoting their movie in Russia, Mila Kunis cut in to defend Timberlake and told the reporter how stupid her question is in fluent Russian.



11. When Parineeti Chopra was asked if it was a good idea to go on a food tour, for promoting a film on food.

When Parineeti announced a food tour for her movie Daawat-E-Ishq, a reporter asked her, "You’ve been criticized for your weight. Do you think it’s a good idea to take this trip as an actress?" She laughed and said that the question is absolutely ridiculous for her.



12. When Rani Mukherjee was told during an interview that Bollywood actresses are just pickles in their movies.

Rani gave no flying damns when a reporter made this insanely stupid statement, during a press conference for the movie Mardaani.



13. When Megan Fox was asked if she thinks that there will be more female leads for superhero movies in near future.

By pointing out the stupidity of the question she said, "Do you think I would answer anything but yes to that question? So you think I would be like, No, it’s not time for women to be in movies, let’s take it back 50 years?"



14. When Rashida Jones was asked why she looked so tan.

On the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Jones had the awesome answer to being told she looked tan. "I mean, you know, I'm ethnic", laughed Quincy Jones' daughter.



15. When a reporter credited Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for starting the 'trend' of getting hitched.

SRK ridiculed the journalist by saying, "Yeh trend toh mere maa-baap ne shuru kiya tha". Katrina and Anushka, who were seated right next to him, couldn't stop laughing.



16. When a reporter asked Vidya if she will either lose weight or do women-centric films because of course, the two are mutually exclusive... not.

"What's the relationship between women-centric and weight loss?" Vidya chuckled. "No, I'm very happy with the kinds of roles I am doing. It would be great if you could change your mindset." She added.



Five parting words- how dumb can you be?