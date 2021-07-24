If you've watched Netflix's Feels Like Ishq, we're sure you crushed hard on the scenes because literally, everyone's on-screen crushes are in this anthology.

And some moments between the romantic pairs were beyond cute and so, here are the mushiest moments from the show you can take a look and blush over.

1. When Jay tells Avani that one bite of cake won't suddenly make her look bad. It was such a sweet and assuring gesture. I guess he knew that in times of stress, it's important to remain calm and go easy on yourself.

2. When Avani's BFF's (also the runaway bride) fiance comes looking for her. Even if that meant abandoning his own baraat. He makes it a point to tell her that they don't need to get married and that they can simply live together if need be.

3. When Maninder tries his best to make Nimmi feel comfortable around him - whether that was by carrying a sanitiser with him at all times or by wearing a mask.

4. When the two found adorable ways to spend time together, even while social distancing.

One of which was by doing a movie night on their respective terraces.

5. When Aditya told his B&B guest Tara that he can cook several different kinds of Maggi (which btw, was too cute for words).

6. As Aditya and Tara got to know each other, we all saw him develop feelings for her. So when they sat down to watch the sunset, it was hard to ignore the way Aditya kept looking at her!

8. During a heated argument, Aditya ends up telling Tara that she deserves a better partner than some toxic man gaslighting her into underconfidence.

9. As we saw Muskaan fall for Tarasha, the butterflies in her stomach could be felt through the screen. The first time they're seen chilling together seemed like someone sprinkled magic dust on top of them.

10. Then when Muskaan comforts Tarasha during her anxiety attack. Because don't we all ultimately want someone who's good for our mental health?

11. First of all, it was the kindest thing for Shahana to drop out of the interview for Rajeev. And then when they walked alongside, subtly flirting and vibing, somewhere we all felt the warmth they felt for each other.

13. Then, when she texts Rajeev right after they bid goodbye, and continues to ask him out on a date oh-so smoothly!

14. When the two are loitering around the store and are playfully asking salespeople to show them certain items - it was as if they were on a mini-date of some sort.

15. When Meher takes a light dig at Kabir's choice for vegetarian Biryani. That was the first instance they truly began connecting.

16. When Kabir and Meher discuss the lyrics of the song and what it means. That is when they're getting to know each other better. The two discuss Kabir's childhood and his love for music. Such a soothing moment.

Young love huh?