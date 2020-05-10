We love our mother's for being themselves. They're funny, loving, quirky and are constantly pushing us to be the best version of ourselves.

Here are some on-screen mothers who perfectly captures our real-life moms:

1. Shanti Mishra from Gullak

She is funny, angry and a mother who wants the best for her children. That's what makes her so relatable.

2. Claire Dunphy from Modern Family

Gloria was a good mother, but it was Claire who raised her kids in the most real manner. She loved them, but also never backed out from calling them out.

3. Maya Sarabhai from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Sassy and honest, Maya Sarabhai loved both her kids unconditionally and knew exactly what they needed from her. She wasn't the self-sacrificing kind and we loved her for it.

4. Joyce Byers from Stranger Things

She left no stone unturned while looking for her son, even if that meant the whole town turned against her.

5. Poorva Gupta from Yeh Meri Family

Mona Singh played a loving mother who can see past all her son's bullshit, we definitely know one like that.

6. Molly Weasley from Harry Potter

Yelling "Not my daughter, you bitch," at a death eater made this mother the best one in the series and no one can argue that.

7. Lorelai Gilmore from Gilmore Girls

She's a single mother who is learning the ways of life along with her daughter, and it's their friendship that makes them so relatable.

8. Jane from Jane The Virgin

Actually this show gave us three amazing mothers, including Jane, her mother and her grandmom who help her look after the baby and give her some sound advice along the way.

9. Sashi Godbole in English Vinglish

A headstrong woman who did everything she could for her children and in the process showed them that she was her own person, apart from being a mother.

10. Jessica Huang from Fresh Off the Boat

A first generation immigrant and a middle-class mom who has strict rules about dating, getting good grades and being Asian, Jessica will constantly remind you of your own mother.

11. Mitro from Rang de Basanti

She was DJ's mother who stood by him as he did the right thing, no matter what the consequences.

12. Rebecca Pearson from This Is Us

This single compassionate mother raised her children alone and they turned out to be such wonderful people!

13. Manju Chakravarty from Khoobsurat

She took active interest in her daughter's love life and even gave her some sound advice! That's a 21st century mom right there.

14. Marion McPherson from Lady Bird

She's a tough mom raising a rebellious feminist and all our mother's went through that during our teenage years. She tried her best to be a good parent, reminding us that our moms are human too.

15. Beverly Goldberg from The Goldbergs

She may be overbearing and may smother her kids way too much, but she's the mom who stands up for them at PTA meetings and we love her for it.

16. Babli Kaushik from Badhaai Ho

She knows how to get her kids to help around the house and handles the house like a superwoman. This mom breaks stereotypes and inspires many.

Which mom's your favourite?