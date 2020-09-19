In the past three months, actor Sonu Sood has helped over 20,000 migrants reunite with their families. He has even helped arrange planes to get Indians stranded across the world back home safely. Instead of just waiting for authorities to take action, the actor decided to make a difference and took matters in his own hands during the lockdown.

Sonu Sood is all about walking the talk and is a true inspiration. H are some words of wisdom from him that prove he is still humble as ever.

His contributions towards helping people during the lockdown have been commendable.