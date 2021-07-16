If you've been wondering whether you should watch Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofaan then perhaps these reviews on Twitter will help with your decision making. 

Toofaan is a film starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur as leads. It is based on a boxer who reconsiders gettng back to the sport after a long pause. A lot of people on Twitter have given positive reviews of the film, though some have also taken a note of how the second half is a bit slow to watch. 

You can watch the trailer of the film here. 

It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. 