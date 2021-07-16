If you've been wondering whether you should watch Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofaan then perhaps these reviews on Twitter will help with your decision making.
Toofaan is a film starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur as leads. It is based on a boxer who reconsiders gettng back to the sport after a long pause. A lot of people on Twitter have given positive reviews of the film, though some have also taken a note of how the second half is a bit slow to watch.
Its the comeback that matters #Toofan Great Performance by @FarOutAkhtar— Aman (@amangupta9664) July 16, 2021
@FarOutAkhtar just the kind of effort you put into the role is an inspiration. #toofan started my day with it. Can’t thank you enough for this experience…— Sohil Sanzgiri (@sohilsanzgiri) July 16, 2021
#Toofaan Review - 1/5— Siva (@shiva4u) July 16, 2021
Been there, done that kinda story & narrative. 0 novelty factor & too cliché.
Defo btr 2 watch any of d evergreen - Warrior, Rocky, Fighter,Real steel, Creed or underrated Saala khadoos once again than overhyped #Toofan #Toofaanreview #ToofaanOnPrime
Toofan movie review worst movie FA should start doing gym trainer not acting #Toofan— iarun.pandit (@IarunPandit) July 16, 2021
#Toofan Review : Toofan is a huge let down. Skip it.— (Macro) Bollywood! (@MacroBollywood) July 16, 2021
1 star.
I can’t believe that film #Toofan is 100% same whatever I was expecting and said in my trailer review. 2 hours have gone and final training has just started. Means director is having full planning to torture for one more hour.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 15, 2021
Koi XYZ South ki dekh lo, 100 time better hogi.— Shiv Bhatt शिव भट्ट (@shivbhatt) July 16, 2021
Underutilized good actor my foot !— Prasad Mungekar 🇮🇳 (@MungekarA19) July 16, 2021
Usual sports cringe pattern.— அlex (@Rosen1985) July 16, 2021
Religious angle too not taken well.
Give a miss or try if you don't have any movie to watch
Toofaan is a romantic sports drama based on boxing.Even though the storyline is predictable,it's making and performance makes it a treat to watch. An engaging first half followed by a shady second half makes it just an average movie.— AMAL (@i_auguzto) July 16, 2021
Continued in comments #Toofaan #Toofan pic.twitter.com/8Q5fvZ1Zec
@FarOutAkhtar ..just finished watching Toofan ..nice movie ..full paisa vasool 😃— rahul kakkar (@rahulkakkar83) July 16, 2021
Materialistic piece of work. Reminds a touch from Rocky 1976. Farhan, Mrunal and Paresh Rawal sir stands out high in this boxing flick. Tuk-Tuk ❤️ #Toofaan #Toofan @FarOutAkhtar @mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal https://t.co/JLCV2Wvgzp pic.twitter.com/cldXBYCgsa— Param 🇲🇾 (@mynameisparam) July 16, 2021
It’s neither Rocky nor Raging Bull. Its not even Southpaw. But #Toofan is fun.— Arunangshu Banerjee (@achcharaja) July 16, 2021
#Toofan giving same vibes as #Dangal #Sultan #Panga etc sports based movies,in first half they became champions and for some reason they left the sport,and 2nd half comeback but @FarOutAkhtar @mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal performance stand out. #ToofanOnPrime— Ante Adhi.... (@KillBillPanday) July 16, 2021
Finished watching #Toofan #ToofaanOnPrime@FarOutAkhtar is exceptional. Nails each role to perfection & @SirPareshRawal sir is such a legendary actor. Nails literally every frame where he is present. @mrunal0801 has performed so well, Loved her bit! Lovely casting!Great watch❤️ pic.twitter.com/9bM3lXPplH— अमन दीप (@Thalampofpeace) July 16, 2021
Done watching #Toofan Inspiring, emotional and well scripted. The movie goes on show that talent has no religion. #FarhanAkhtar and #PareshRawal are the highlight of the movie. #ToofaanOnPrime#ToofaanReview— Shashank (@Shashan39826126) July 16, 2021
You can watch the trailer of the film here.
It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.