For those of you who are eagerly waiting to watch Haseen Dillruba, can we interest you in reading what the internet has to say about the film? After the trailer dropped, a lot of people were intrigued and had been waiting for its release, especially since the cast looked so promising.

And now that it is finally out the opinions on it seem to be varying quite a bit. The film's plot is about an investigation that is underway about the murder of Taapsee Pannu AKA Rani Kashyap's husband. So, it is a thriller film with a good dollop of suspense in there. You can watch the trailer of the film here, in case you missed it.

Here is what the janta had to say about the film.

Vikrant Massey 🙌🔥#HaseenDillruba

This movie heavily depends on the performance of two leads & atleast one of them delivers.

Vikrant is so fun to watch.

The way his character gradually changes in different sections of the story is very exciting.



Taapsee in first pic.twitter.com/1sMhLaazIK — ✌️ (@CringenStan) July 2, 2021

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️(4.5)#HaseenDillruba is the perfect product presented by 3 class apart actors:#TapseePannu has nailed it as always, #VikrantMassey leaves me amazed, #HarshVardhanRane has left me speechless.



GRIPPING PLOT, Major Suspense, Super Entertaining!



A Must Watch on #Netflix pic.twitter.com/2qwfkJpLh1 — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 2, 2021

The girl is on fire !!! @taapsee does it again! In top form !!!!! Loved #HaseenDillruba !! @vinilmathew turns the plot on it’s head with one of the craziest twists!! Tight, pacy and engaging !! @VikrantMassey and @harsha_actor put up one of their finest acts! #MustWatch ➿➿!! — Lada Guruden Singh (@ladasingh) June 30, 2021

Just watched #HaseenDillruba and loved it. @taapsee and @VikrantMassey are brilliant along with the story and content. Thank u guys — Abhi (@Brucelively9) July 2, 2021

@ihiteshgautam second half barbad h iska to. 😜 — Tarun Kumar (@imtarunkmr) July 2, 2021

Haseen Dillruba #Review : ⭐️⭐️⭐️@VikrantMassey Is a show stealer Simply Outstanding, @taapsee and @harsha_actor are also good



Length Is a Problem Of The Film Otherwise It Would be a Perfect Thriller #HaseenDillruba #HaseenDillrubaReview @NetflixIndia — Dhruvdeepsinh Jadeja (@Jdhruvdeep31) July 2, 2021

Haseen Dilruba is spooky, exciting, and fresh. Vikrant Massey was incredible. The climax part was chilling asffffffffff! pic.twitter.com/8a5fJaCLUU — Chay. (@illusionistChay) July 2, 2021

Please don't read the above review. One of the best movies in Hindi in the recent years. #TapseePannu and #VikrantMassey have delivered their best. Don't judge this movie #HaseenDillrubaReview — Lalu Soman🖖 (@shree2325) July 2, 2021

I am watching Haseen Dilruba and omg what is it 😭😭😭 — Jush (@tubeeerhai) July 2, 2021

Watched Haseen Dilruba because it had such a good trailer. Its so sad when a movie has an actual compelling plot and fantastic actors but the execution of the screenplay and unnecessarily overdramatic score spoils it — Koko Samra (@KomalSamra) July 2, 2021

I couldn't take my eyes off Taapsee throughout the film. Liked Virkant Massey's peformance too.The first 45 mins was so much fun before moving switching on to the serious mode. Definitely a decent watch.#HaseenDilruba@taapsee 🔥 — RCB STRist ➐ (@ThugLaip) July 2, 2021

haseen dilruba makes me feel jagame thandiram a masterpiece — Arjun (@En_Peru_Arjun) July 2, 2021

@taapsee - Haseen Dilruba was so good



I loved both the lead actors

It had eveeything

All emotions at the right place#TapseePannu #TaapseePannu#VikrantMassey



People who hate you will obviously not like it

But so far its the only hindi movie this year that was fun — ANJALI_FOR_RUBY (@ruby_anjali) July 2, 2021

Watching #HaseenDilruba and feeling confused. Characters are fickle - one moment kind and in love and another violent and ready to kill. — Alka-line (@alkagurha) July 2, 2021

Will you be watching Haseen Dillruba?