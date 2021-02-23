Ever wondered how your favourite actors landed their famous roles? We deep dived into the internet to find the audition tapes right from the beginning of their careers:

1. Alia Bhatt auditioning for 'Student Of The Year'

2. Kriti Sanon

3. Jaqueline Fernandez

4. Anushka Sharma auditioning for '3 Idiots'

5. Shahrukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi's audition tape from 'Swades'

6. Salman Khan's audition for 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

7. Nora Fatehi

8. Ayushmann Khurrana

9. Huma Qureshi

10. Karan Wahi's audition for 'Aashiqui 2'

11. Gautam Gulati's audition for 'Aashiqui 2'

12. Irrfan Khan's audition for 'Body Of Lies'

13. Amit Tandon's audition for 'Aashiqui 2'

14. Fatima Sana Shaikh's audition for Dangal

15. Manjot Singh's audition for 'Udaan'

16. Ranveer Singh's audition for Band Baaja Baaraat

Who deserved the big break?