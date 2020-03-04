This 16-year-old child actor is living every Thor fan's dream. Rudhraksh Jaiswal bagged a role opposite Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Hollywood film, Extraction.

Rudhraksh, who was last seen starring in the hit show, Mahabharata as the youngest Pandavas, Sahadeva has also done various ads. He shared his excitement for bagging the role on Instagram and its obvious that he bonded with the Australian actor during their shoot together.

In his Instagram posts, they can be seen working out together and shooting fight sequences in the film.

Parts of this Netflix film, written by Joe Russo of the directing duo Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame were shot in India. It will also mark Randeep Hooda's Hollywood debut and will release on the streaming platform on April 24.