This 16-year-old child actor is living every Thor fan's dream. Rudhraksh Jaiswal bagged a role opposite Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Hollywood film, Extraction.
You want to survive? Do what @chrishemsworth says. #Extraction on Netflix April 24 👊 #Extraction 24 APRIL GUYS it’s gonna be the big day🌟🌟❤️ Dream come true!! feeling very grateful🙏🏻🙏🏻 peaceeee Very excited guys @thesamhargrave @chrishemsworth @netflix_in @netflixfilm @therussobrothers @agbofilms link in the bio. Gratitude 🙏NMHRK
Rudhraksh, who was last seen starring in the hit show, Mahabharata as the youngest Pandavas, Sahadeva has also done various ads. He shared his excitement for bagging the role on Instagram and its obvious that he bonded with the Australian actor during their shoot together.
In his Instagram posts, they can be seen working out together and shooting fight sequences in the film.
And guys there you have it @chrishemsworth saying an Hindi dialogue🤪🤪it is actually better than his Spanish. This is so cool guys......🥳🥳🥳🤩🥰 loves his dialogue delivery and his smile. He just killed it....🤪🤪🤪😍😇 love you sir!!!! Listen to it carefully😋😋😋😋🥰😍 #performance#hindi#india#life#dialogue#live#missyou
Parts of this Netflix film, written by Joe Russo of the directing duo Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame were shot in India. It will also mark Randeep Hooda's Hollywood debut and will release on the streaming platform on April 24.