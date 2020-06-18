There are some songs that have the power to make you stop in your tracks every time you listen to them. This song from Lakshya makes you feel exactly that way, no matter where you are or how long it's been since you last hear it.

The second kitni baatein starts playing again, your mind instinctively begins shuffling through a box of memories, that's how impactful every line in this song is.

The song, filmed around the accidental meeting of grown-up Karan and Romila under the most unfortunate circumstances of way, leaves you with a heavy heart. It seems to perfectly capture the feeling of lost love, the melancholy that hides behind forced smiles.

The two look at each other through the song, but no words are exchanged. They can't keep their eyes off each other but they're afraid words would ruin the moment. They haven't met in years, but there is no resentment from either sides, just the feeling of yearning.

It is sweet, simple and has lyrics that perfectly reflect the longing you feel when you meet someone who once held an important place in your life.

Sung beautifully by Hariharan and Sadhana Sargam, penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy, this song stands on our list of our favourites even 16 years after its release.

Listen to the song here:

There are very few songs that can manage to make you feel so much despite having heard them on repeat hundreds of times, we're glad this stands on the list.