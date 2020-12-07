Diljit Dosanjh is most definitely the man of the hour. His stance on the Farmers' protest has made him a crowd favourite for speaking up. The actor and singer is definitely the GOAT and we can't stop crushing on him.

Diljit popularity after his track Lak 28 Kudi Da went viral in 2011. Once he became famous, everyone knew him and wanted to be him. However, would you have been able to recognise Diljit before he became famous?

We highly doubt it. And since we're totally in love with him right now, we decided to do some digger and find a few unseen pictures Diljit, back from when he was called Daljit Singh and wasn't a household name.

We added a few baby Diljit pictures because he looks adorable:

Which picture surprised you the most?



