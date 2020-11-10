Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii released on Disney + Hotstar yesterday. The horror-comedy is also writer and director Raghava Lawrence's first Hindi movie.

So, if you've still not watched the movie and plan do so, here are some reviews to help you.

There is a reason Laxmii came on streaming..and no,Covid isn't the reason — Priyanshu Thakuria (@iampriyanshu) November 10, 2020

Done with Laxmii movie.@akshaykumar sir is as always versatile. Kudos to the producer and team for this amazing direction. Need a lot of guts to act in this kind of role.

Sharad kelkar you surprised us with this powerful act#LaxmiiStreamingToday #LaxmiiStreamingNow @SharadK7 — TUSHAR DHOOT (@DHOOTTUSHAR) November 10, 2020

Done with Laxmii... My God I need a pain killer.. #Laxmii — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 9, 2020

#Laxmi was really disappointing, did not like the approach towards the transgender community. Sense less no comedy we already have a pandemic to deal with cannot tolerate this now. — Ryan (@Ryan38401120) November 10, 2020

Lets take a moment to appreciate @SharadK7

This guy made me his fan after tanhaji nd now after laxmii.....i like him even more😍🔥 — K̶A̶M̶U̶🔥 (@Itz_Kamakshi) November 10, 2020

@offl_Lawrence: Hats off to your direction in Laxmii. A treat to watch this movie. I saw your south movies also. Great job. — Khushwant Mathur (@KHUSHWANTM94) November 10, 2020

I Just made an IMDB account

for #LaxmiiReview



I Give 1 Star to Laxmi because 0 star is not available.



I demand Brave Ratana Award to Modi Govt for myself because I watched the full movie.



Shame on Akashay kumar & Bollywood for this type of Tatti movies. pic.twitter.com/zLyb6kwKgv — SparX 🔥 (@_RunMore) November 10, 2020

After 5 minutes of watchin laxmi bomb

Me #LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/YJwPaHo3bU — DirectBabu (@BabuDirect) November 10, 2020

Even @akshaykumar couldn’t save the horror that is Laxmii. pic.twitter.com/SgAdM9gZkw — Aseem Sharma (@draseemsharmamd) November 10, 2020

Watched laxmi last night 🔥

Bhaisahab No words for @akshaykumar ... mind-blowing...the way he walked 🙌🙌 hat's off and and and the special appearance of @SharadK7 ....bhaisahab when I first watched movie i think koi real h...but abhi dekha toh i was shocked....waooooo...#Laxmii pic.twitter.com/dbrEYxjqS1 — Yash Chopra (@Kindyash06) November 10, 2020

#LaxmiiReview 😡😡 Waahiyaat disappointed👎👎Rating 0⭐@akshaykumar has completely overacting the role of Kinnar. #AkshayKumar Look like @advani_kiara s Father . Total waste of time and waste of data. Because it's OTT release in india Kiara Akki ki beti lag rahi hai film mein pic.twitter.com/1syFb8BZCN — Mohammad aftab alam 🇮🇳 (@AftabAl79667292) November 9, 2020

