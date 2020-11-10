Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii released on Disney + Hotstar yesterday. The horror-comedy is also writer and director Raghava Lawrence's first Hindi movie.
So, if you've still not watched the movie and plan do so, here are some reviews to help you.
There is a reason Laxmii came on streaming..and no,Covid isn't the reason— Priyanshu Thakuria (@iampriyanshu) November 10, 2020
#AkshayKumar— 👑 अमर गौतम 👑 (@amargautam909) November 10, 2020
After watching #Laxmii movie's screen writing
Farhad Samji be like pic.twitter.com/VO8XwSvJkS
Done with Laxmii movie.@akshaykumar sir is as always versatile. Kudos to the producer and team for this amazing direction. Need a lot of guts to act in this kind of role.— TUSHAR DHOOT (@DHOOTTUSHAR) November 10, 2020
Sharad kelkar you surprised us with this powerful act#LaxmiiStreamingToday #LaxmiiStreamingNow @SharadK7
Done with Laxmii... My God I need a pain killer.. #Laxmii— Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 9, 2020
.@akshaykumar’s #Laxmii is worst movie of 2020, save your time and don’t watch it.. #LaxmiiReview— Abdul (@iABD_ol) November 10, 2020
#Laxmi was really disappointing, did not like the approach towards the transgender community. Sense less no comedy we already have a pandemic to deal with cannot tolerate this now.— Ryan (@Ryan38401120) November 10, 2020
@offl_Lawrence: Hats off to your direction in Laxmii. A treat to watch this movie. I saw your south movies also. Great job.— Khushwant Mathur (@KHUSHWANTM94) November 10, 2020
I Just made an IMDB account— SparX 🔥 (@_RunMore) November 10, 2020
for #LaxmiiReview
I Give 1 Star to Laxmi because 0 star is not available.
I demand Brave Ratana Award to Modi Govt for myself because I watched the full movie.
Shame on Akashay kumar & Bollywood for this type of Tatti movies. pic.twitter.com/zLyb6kwKgv
After 5 minutes of watchin laxmi bomb— DirectBabu (@BabuDirect) November 10, 2020
Me #LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/YJwPaHo3bU
#LaxmiiReview— Gaurav (@grjain) November 10, 2020
One Meme description pic.twitter.com/rY2jRmh2zM
Without watching that movie #LaxmiiReview— Divya Mishra (@Bhakt_mhakal_ki) November 10, 2020
Me : pic.twitter.com/hHfhflXfzh
Even @akshaykumar couldn’t save the horror that is Laxmii. pic.twitter.com/SgAdM9gZkw— Aseem Sharma (@draseemsharmamd) November 10, 2020
Me after watching laxmii #LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/5ofrMfeZ6M— Abhiram Pradhan (@AbhiramPradhan) November 9, 2020
Watched laxmi last night 🔥— Yash Chopra (@Kindyash06) November 10, 2020
Bhaisahab No words for @akshaykumar ... mind-blowing...the way he walked 🙌🙌 hat's off and and and the special appearance of @SharadK7 ....bhaisahab when I first watched movie i think koi real h...but abhi dekha toh i was shocked....waooooo...#Laxmii pic.twitter.com/dbrEYxjqS1
#LaxmiiReview 😡😡 Waahiyaat disappointed👎👎Rating 0⭐@akshaykumar has completely overacting the role of Kinnar. #AkshayKumar Look like @advani_kiara s Father . Total waste of time and waste of data. Because it's OTT release in india Kiara Akki ki beti lag rahi hai film mein pic.twitter.com/1syFb8BZCN— Mohammad aftab alam 🇮🇳 (@AftabAl79667292) November 9, 2020
#LaxmiiReview after watching this pic.twitter.com/3eUQ7ypAKQ— ravi bharadwaj (@ravibha63669230) November 10, 2020
