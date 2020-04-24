Starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi, Extraction just released on Netflix. While the movie stars our very own Thor, people are also excited to see Sam Hargrave's direction.
Check out what the janta thought about this action-packed movie.
'Laal Rang's Shankar has taken a new 'Highway'. He ensured the '#Extraction'. The all time favorite OG, spills the class of deadly look, nerve throttling dialogues and looks.— Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) (@join2manish) April 24, 2020
This is more than 'Thor-telling" performance & package.
What more do you want. Un-Lock the experience pic.twitter.com/tdT49Ds5qs
#Extraction after a long time a perfect action movie pic.twitter.com/N7bWTFHrcR— Boopathi Venkatesh (@emboopathibe) April 24, 2020
Dear @netflix , #extraction is a bullshit movie.— Sarwar Suman (@sarwarsuman) April 24, 2020
#Extraction— Sachin (@Sarcasmbro10) April 24, 2020
When frnd nags about extraction being the best action movie ever .
Me : pic.twitter.com/l44lac1hhk
What a stellar performances by @chrishemsworth And @RandeepHooda . Extraction is a winner 👏👏👏@chrishemsworth You are a lengend!!!#Extraction— Abhinav Goyal (@AbhinavGoyal3) April 24, 2020
#Extraction is actually super tense and a really strong action film. Having a blast with this one!— Christopher Pattison (@ChrisPatto96) April 24, 2020
#Extraction is the most action packed entertaining film of the year. @chrishemsworth and @RandeepHooda are great in their roles. मज़ा ही आ गया भाई। 😎🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/Q6P6CQqcPr— Akshay Raghuvanshi (@valence_orbital) April 24, 2020
Just amazing to watch . Loved it #Extraction #netflixindia @RandeepHooda n @chrishemsworth you people rock it— t!rthankar mohanty (@tirth_hunk) April 24, 2020
Just now completed watching #Extraction@chrishemsworth nailed it🔥🔥👌— prem kumar (@PThummanapelli) April 24, 2020
Routine story
Action sequences n chasing scenes were choreographed very well with outstanding camera work❤❤👌@RandeepHooda 🔥👏👏👌
Worth watching for action sequences🔥 pic.twitter.com/PaeMxWRTjB
What a fu****g crazy knife fight sequence between @chrishemsworth and @RandeepHooda .#ExtractionNetflix #Extraction— Amit Chauhan (@amitchauhan718) April 24, 2020
#extraction OMG one of the best movie of @NetflixIndia . The action of movie never seen in any movie.— hemalvyas (@hemalvyas101) April 24, 2020
Lifetime achievement of @RandeepHooda.every short of movie is memorable. #hemal_review 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/P0Z7RCGtuG
Just saw @Netflix's new film #Extraction starring Thor @ChrisHemsworth and little Rudraksh. But the man who definitely stole the show is #RandeepHooda. @netflix #SamHargrave @Russo_Brothers @chrishemsworth @randeephooda @NetflixFilm @netflixindia pic.twitter.com/SVMsh37xrm— Sangeeta Chakraborty (@Legal_sangeeta) April 24, 2020
Action Packed Movie 🔥— Mayank Lohiya (@mayanklohiya7) April 24, 2020
One Man Show @chrishemsworth
And @RandeepHooda ❣️❣️
This is what you are intense and serious👏👏
Mind blowing Action sequences
Sad ending💔🙁
Blockbuster#ExtractionNetflix #Extraction
OMG one of the best movie of @NetflixIndia #Extraction. The action of movie never seen in any movie. @chrishemsworth you killed it. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/b3kK8eXcq9— Ashutosh® (@im_ashu_28) April 24, 2020
After a long time some action movie like #Extraction @NetflixIndia @chrishemsworth and @RandeepHooda fabulous action scenes and one the emotional story soo far truly a action thriller. Soooo amazed to see @RandeepHooda do India proud. #ExtractionNetflix— Shivanshu Bhardwaj (@ShivaBhar) April 24, 2020
🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PdmlPdDaa1
Stunning action and styling over runs monotonous narrative. #Extraction pic.twitter.com/MmfMmREbbz— Neel Patel 🧟♂️🦹🏽♂️🧛♂️ (@neelisoffline) April 24, 2020
Chris Hemsworth was just slaying folks in this movie 🤯. Damn good watch on Netflix RN #Extraction pic.twitter.com/cDYpnulcqD— Jay Wright (@jusjaywrigh) April 24, 2020
What do you think?